MONROE — Eastside gave and then it took it away.
The visiting Blazers turned the ball over three times in the first half at Adams Central — twice on interceptions, but capitalized on two Jets turnovers on the way to a 28-14 win in a battle of top 10 ranked teams at Monroe Friday.
Eastside (2-0), ranked eighth in the Associated Press Class 2A polls, marched downfield quickly on its first possession of the game. Gavin Wallace caught two passes — one for 26 yards and the final one for a 10-yard touchdown — on a drive that lasted less than three minutes.
Adams Central (1-1), ranked fourth in the AP Class A poll, wasted little time responding. A team long known for its ground-and-pound running style, these Jets were more like their nickname, with sophomore quarterback Ryan Black hitting junior Nick Neuenschwander for a 56-yard touchdown pass.
With 7 minutes, 1 second left on the clock, it looked like the game would be a high-scoring affair.
The Jets picked off Laban Davis passes on Eastside’s next two possessions. Later, the Jets recovered a fumbled punt. Alex Currie made the third turnover hurt when he ran for a 25-yard touchdown, giving the hosts a 14-7 lead late in the opening quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Eastside.
Phoenix Smyth blocked an Adams Central punt with 2:50 left in the half. Davis and Wallace hooked up again, this time for 42 yards to the Jets’ 8. Davis took it in on the next play.
On Adams Central’s next possession, Lane Burns scooped up a fumble and returned it 55 yards for the go-ahead touchdown. Jaiden Baker’s extra point kick made it 21-14 with 1:39 left in the half.
On the Jets’ first possession of the third quarter, Burns stepped up again, picking off a Black pass. Davis completed passes to Wallace for 29 yards and to Wade Miller for the final 9 yards for a score with 8:58 left.
The Blazer defense stood tall the rest of the way, making a goal line stand on its own 4 late in the third. In the fourth, Johnny Eck picked off an Adams Central pass.
Davis completed 9-of-17 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns against two interceptions. The Blazers ran for 104 yards as a team.
Adams Central ran for 107 yards, led by Currie, who had 94 yards on 12 attempts. Black completed 6-of-16 passes for 98 yards. Currie completed one for 26 yards.
Eastside visits West Noble Friday in a nonconference game.
Extra Points
This was the 16th meeting between the two schools, dating back to 1969 when both schools were members of the Allen County Athletic Conference.
They met from 1969 to 1972 and from 1975 to 1979, after which time the Blazers left the ACAC for the Northeast Corner Conference.
Adams Central leads the all-time series 12-4. Three of Eastside’s wins have come since 2014. The Blazers won the 1975 meeting at Butler.
The visiting bleachers at Adams Central’s Rick Minnich Field were completely empty. The home side of the Landing Strip had about 60 fans. The Adams County Health Department is restricting attendance at fall sports events to fans of the host school only or from another Adams County school. That didn’t stop some Eastside and Adams Central fans from watching the game from the parking lot, however.
