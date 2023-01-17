ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has announced honor roll students for the second quarter grading period.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by category and grade level.
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Eli Baker, William Beck, Isaac Burns, Emerie Collins, Adeline Fogle, Mason Greim, Valentina Kessler, Liam Lauer, Hunter Lewis, Jeorjie Prough, Wyatt Ruckman and Elsie Steury.
Honor roll
Sheyanna Alleshouse, Brayden Alter, Emily Davis, Ryder Deaton, Kyleigh Gamble, Elsa Hooley, Maecyn Jackson, Emmerson Manon, Hayden McKean, Kyna Miller, Addison Minnick, Callen Nelson, Allie Payton, Janet Perkins, Nicole Robinett and Grace Yoder.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Audrina Collie, Henry Rivir and Ryder Stark.
Honor roll
Morgan Ball, Jonathan Bultemeier, Laelah Collins, Isaac Daniels, Mallory Davidhizar, Claire Delgado, Otto Dickerhoff, Jordan Dove, Charlotte Flater, Caroline Hooley, Huck Keener, Connor Kimmel, Kendall Kreischer, Christian Miller, Hailee Raver, Monroe Smith, Amelia Strong, Beau Tyree, Everly Wertman and Ava Yoder.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Lyla Davis, Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Maleah Reinig and Morgan Wahl.
Honor roll
Madeleine Bultemeier, Emily Byanski, Jaxon Carter, Luke Davis, Madelyn Ferguson, Sawyer Flickinger, Cailynn Glander, Carter Goldsmith, June Graber, Beckett Hartleroad, Alivia Holcomb, Shay Miller, Isaac Perkins, Allison Peters, Abigail Prosser, Alyssa Prosser, Kylee Richards, Anna Ruckman, Jordi Sebert, Emmeleigh Shake, Brantlee Shull and Bethany Strong.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Khloe Akey, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Emma Dickes, Garret Dove, Remington Keener, Andrew McClain, Isaias Oney, Emerson Reinig, Leroy Ruckman, Broderick Smith, Zoey Smith, Levi Steury, Sienna Stilley, Gavin Strong, Christopher Thompson, Kenzi West and Ryder West.
Honor roll
Tabitha Cox, Scott Cummins, Jaxson Dale, Luke Daniels, Quentin Dickerhoff, Bazelei Farrell, Harper Freeman, Ellyana Fuller, Macklee Jackson, Leah Kreischer, Karalynn Oliver, Lane Payton, Ava Roark, Paige Santos, Taytin Shaffer, Levi Shull, Aaron Strong and Allykzandra Trenary.
