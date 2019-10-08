BUTLER — Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the 11th annual Fun Night at the Library from 5-8 p.m. this Saturday.
The event, according to Friends treasurer Sarah Dempsey, raises funds to support various library activities.
A large screen TV, donated by Mediacom and a $100 Visa gift card, donated by the Thrivent Foundation, are two big prizes featured this year.
In addition, visitors can purchase tickets and place them in their choice of nearly 70 different prize baskets. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. There is a $5 admission at Fun Night.
“It’s a great way to come and see people you haven’t seen in a while,” Dempsey said. “It’s a fundraising event, but it’s also a social event.”
The family-friendly event will include separate bingo games for adults and children, raffle tickets, free food and snacks. People do not need to be present to win prizes. Winners will be notified.
In addition to Fun Night, Friends of the Library hosts an annual spring book sale, an adult winter reading program and children and teen summer reading programs. Friends events also help with beautification of library facilities, staff enrichment programs and sponsorships of youth league baseball. Membership dues are $5 per year.
Sally Bercaw serves as president, with Vivian Likes as vice president and Donna Casebere as secretary.
