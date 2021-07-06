Butler Movies in the Park schedule
BUTLER — “Cheaper by the Dozen” is this week’s feature in Butler’s Movies in the Park series, set for this Friday in South Side Park.
The movie will begin around 9:30 p.m. There will be free popcorn and bottled water. Visitors are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.
Future movie nights are July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 13.
Upcoming movies are “Tom & Jerry” and “Facing the Giants.” The showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” has been rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 13. “Raiders” was postponed from an earlier date due to inclement weather.
The series is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board, the Butler Public Library, Butler Police Department and Eastpoint Church.
Summer lunch schedule announced
BUTLER — The DeKalb Eastern School District will deliver summer lunches every Wednesday throughout the summer.
Boxed food items will be available at these times and locations each Wednesday:
• 11-11:30 a.m. at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St.;
• 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Butler Elementary School, 1025 S. Broadway; and
• 12:45-1:15 p.m. at Riverdale Elementary School, 6127 S.R. 1, St. Joe.
Eastpoint Church meets each Sunday
Eastpoint Community Church now hosts dinner church at 4 p.m. each Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway in Butler. Dinner church includes live music, a short gospel story, prayer and a community dinner.
Youth Center sets hoursBUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — Because of the holiday weekend and municipal offices being closed Monday, the Butler Board of Public Works and Safety and Common Council will meet tonight, July 6 in Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The Board of Works meeting begins 6:30 p.m. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m.
The Board of Works and Common Council will resume their normal schedule, meeting at the same times Monday, July 19.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com, or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.