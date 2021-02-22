BUTLER — Several fire departments battled a chimney fire northeast of Butler Sunday morning.
Butler firefighters were called to 2076 C.R. 75, north of U.S. 6, at 10:55 a.m. for a reported chimney fire.
Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, but both escaped without injury, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said.
The fire was outside the fireplace in the family room, possibly caused by something in the fireplace area, he said.
“We got a very good stop on it,” Shultz said. Fire damage was limited to the family room, which sustained fire, smoke and water damage.
Shultz said the fire went up a wall into a vaulted ceiling area. Firefighters had to cut through the roof to check for possible extension.
Shultz estimated total damage to be approximately $15,000. There were no injuries to firefighters.
Firefighters arrived at 11:09 a.m. and had the situation under control at 12:09 p.m. Firefighters returned to service at 1:25 p.m.
Thirty-six firefighters responded. Butler firefighters were assisted by crews from Waterloo, Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), and the Edgerton, Ohio, and Florence Township, Ohio departments. Auburn firefighters covered Butler’s station. A Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance stood by at the fire scene.
