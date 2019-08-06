BUTLER — Eastside athletic director Aaron Willard has announced season tickets and passes are available for the 2019 fall sports season and the 2019-2020 sports seasons.

Family fall and winter athletic passes are available for $100 each. Football season tickets are $20 each.

All-sport passes are $40 for students and $200 for families ($175 if paid before first event in the fall).

Punch tickets are available for $70, good for admission to 20 home Eastside contests or $35, good for admission to 10 home Eastside contests.

Free golden activity passes are available to individuals 65 years of age or older who live in the DeKalb County Eastern School District. A golden activity pass entitles the holder to free admission to any regular-season home contest at Eastside.

Passes are not valid for Northeast Corner Conference (NECC) tournament or Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) sponsored tournament events.

Football

Varsity: All single tickets, $5. Preschool, no charge.

Reserve: All tickets, $4.

Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.

Volleyball

Varsity and reserve: All single tickets, $5. Preschool, no charge.

Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.

Soccer

Varsity: All single tickets, $4.

Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2.

Cross country

All levels, all ages, no charge.

Boys Basketball

Varsity and reserve: All single tickets, $5. Preschool, no charge.

Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.

Girls Basketball

Varsity and reserve: All single tickets, $5. Preschool, no charge.

Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.

Wrestling

Varsity and reserve: All single tickets, $4. Preschool, no charge.

Junior high: Adult, $3. Student, $2. Preschool, no charge.

