BUTLER — Doug Smoker has paced the sidelines of a wrestling mat for more than 30 years.
Many of those matches pitted his teams against the Eastside Blazers.
Now, he’ll be on the other side of the mat as Eastside’s new wrestling coach.
Smoker, 54, takes over for Joel Richman, who guided the Blazers the past 16 seasons, winning 151 dual meets in that time.
This will be the third stop in the Northeast Corner Conference for Smoker, who previously coached at Prairie Heights and Angola.
Smoker was told the Eastside job was open by Blazer football coach Todd Mason. Mason and Smoker have known each other from their time at Prairie Heights.
“When the position became available, Todd Mason asked me if I would be interested,” Smoker explained. “I gave (athletic director) Aaron Willard my resume, and I was hired.”
The Panthers developed into a conference power, winning at least 18 dual meets on four occasions, including a 28-5 mark during the 2010-2011 season.
Smoker’s coaching career began in 1986 when he led the middle school program at Prairie Heights. He became head coach there in 2000 and became Angola’s head coach in 2011. During his tenure, the Hornets won their first-ever NECC meet championship.
“I’ve been in wrestling in some form since about age 5,” Smoker said. “I wrestled in middle school and high school until I was injured.”
He’s hoping to return the Blazer program to the dominance it enjoyed in the late 1980s and early 1990s when it was the team to beat in the Northeast Corner Conference.
“In the late 1980s and 1990s, Eastside was a powerhouse,” Smoker said. “I want to get it back to that and be in position to win sectionals and regionals.
“Eastside is close,” he added. “Joel did a good job with the program.
“There’s a good, solid foundation with the middle school program. Hopefully, we can get some more kids to state.”
Smoker added, “I expect a lot of my kids. I don’t demand respect; I expect to earn it. Eastside kids are the hard-nosed types of kids that you like to coach. I’m very thankful to Eastside for giving me the opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.