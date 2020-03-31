BUTLER — Today marks the end of an era.
You are reading the last print edition of The Butler Bulletin, as KPC management has decided to cease publication of this weekly newspaper with today’s edition.
The Advance-Leader, also owned by KPC and featuring news in the Ligonier and Cromwell areas, published its final print edition Thursday.
Breaking news from the Butler, St. Joe and Spencerville area will continue to appear online at kpcnews.com/butlerbulletin and on Facebook. Also, be sure to look for a special page in future editions of The Star.
Even though there won’t be a printed Butler Bulletin beginning in April, I will continue to cover news and events in the Butler area as well as Eastside sports.
With support and encouragement from my high school English teacher Diane White, I began my Butler Bulletin career in the fall of 1983, covering junior high sports. By that spring, I was covering Eastside’s varsity baseball games.
Beginning with the 1984-1985 school year, I was covering many Eastside varsity sports, adding football, volleyball and boys basketball.
Another English teacher, Donna Hollabaugh, wrote on a term paper, “If you don’t give yourself a chance to write journalistically, you’ll be cheating yourself.” I still have that term paper.
My sports coverage continued until June 1986, when I was hired by Joe and Carolyn Shelton as a full-time reporter and photographer for the newspaper.
My first assignment was typing up a news release about a limited excursion train that was to pass through Butler that summer. It had information when the train would stop and return with passengers at the south end of Butler.
My very first interview was with then-City Superintendent Dick Miller. What Miller didn’t know was that story was planned to run as a thank-you piece when he retired the following year, after working for the city for 34 years. The gazebo area at the southwest corner of Main and Broadway is named in his honor.
In the years following his retirement, I learned that Miller was essentially a walking, talking database of the city’s infrastructure. He could tell you where all the water and sewer lines were in Butler and the sizes of those lines because he lived it and worked on much of it.
While computers, technology and social media dominate the industry today, there was very little of that when I started.
The way newspapers are created has completely changed.
I started after the Linotype era, where metal was cast to form blocks of type and individual letters and characters — backwards. Page by page, a person carefully assembled those characters into stories. Each week, the process began again.
While the old printing presses were long gone when I started, patches in the concrete floor in the old newspaper office on East Main Street let you know where they once were.
The Sheltons and the late Max and Betty Gray (Carolyn’s parents) had typesetting equipment from the Compugraphic Corporation. One machine was set up to create story type and the other used different fonts for headlines and advertisements.
Those machines produced long, white strips of special paper — one about two inches wide for headlines and ads and the other about five inches wide for story copy. Those strips had to be fed through a chemical process before they could be cut and pasted onto a page using a waxing machine. This was known as the paste-up method.
Each page was laid out on large sheets. Each week, we — me for about 10 years — made the 50-mile trek one way to The Papers Inc. in Milford to get each edition printed. Staff there would make a negative image of each page and transfer that negative to a printing plate for the press.
With KPC Media Group’s purchase of The Butler Bulletin as of Jan. 1, 2006, the newspaper switched to 100 percent computer-generated, with all printing done in Kendallville.
I had limited experience in layout and zero experience in laying out a newspaper on the computer. Needless to say, there was a lot of trial and error involved.
Fortunately, KPC Media Group had great instructors and had created libraries with different boxes for combined stories, headlines, photos and cutlines.
Ads had already been created and placed on pages. My job was to build the rest of the pages. You clicked on an item and dragged it from the library onto the page. With a few clicks, you had placed a story or photo on the page. This process continued until each page was finished.
It seemed like it took forever for me to create a single page, but with repetition and growing familiarity with the system, what seemed like an hour to create each page quickly decreased to where I could lay out an entire paper in about three hours. On a good week — one where all stories and photos fit just right — two hours was attainable.
The number one lesson Joe taught me was to make sure what you write is accurate, because if it’s not, you’re going to see that person on the street.
Unfortunately, journalism has swung to being first and expressing opinions over being accurate. That’s because of the 24-hour news cycle.
There’s nothing wrong with writing editorials about a subject; my issue with some of today’s journalism is that too many news stories are filled with the opinions of the writer.
I always have viewed my job as telling you what happened and leaving it up to you, the reader, to determine your feelings.
Lastly, I remember Joe saying that when he finished one week’s paper, he always felt he was behind in creating the next edition.
After this week, there is no “next one,” at least in print.
