BUTLER — The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District thanked outgoing Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens for his service to the school system at Monday’s school board meeting.
Stephens spent 37 years with DeKalb Eastern, including the past 25 years as superintendent. Monday was his final school board meeting before his early March retirement.
School board president Leon Steury presented Stephens with a plaque, thanking him for his dedication, passion and commitment to the district.
He also was presented a rendering of the school district’s central office, which was renamed in his honor last fall by the school board for his years of service and leadership to the district.
Monday’s meeting took place in the Cabaret Theater at Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
The school board also voted to name two private drives on the Eastside campus.
Dr. Hampel Drive will be the drive on the southwest side of the campus, between the soccer fields and Thunderdome, which leads to the west athletic complex and clinic. Charles Hampel served as DeKalb Eastern’s superintendent for more than 20 years.
Blazer Lane will be the drive on the northwest part of the campus, leading to the north parking lot.
In other business, board members approved a proposal to advertise for bids for a roofing project at Eastside Junior-Senior High School. Bids will be opened March 3 and awarding of the work will take place at the regular March meeting. The project is expected to be paid for with the 2020 general obligation bond.
New Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell said an outside consultant will be used next month for a school board training session.
The board accepted a donation of a Bennington Mercury lower unit, valued at $1,700, to the marine mechanics program at the Impact Institute.
Board members approved:
• a 30-day extended leave of absence for Eastside teacher David Moak for medical reasons;
• resignations from Butler Elementary School aide Ekaterina Mausteller and Northeastern Indiana Special Education Cooperative interpreter Jacqueline Siders; and
• Retirement notices from LuAnne Dennis, NEISEC physical therapist and Butler Elementary custodian Philip Vose. Vose’s retirement is effective Feb. 26. Dennis’ retirement is effective at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 school year.
