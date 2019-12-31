EDGERTON, Ohio — It was a situation that could have turned out far worse than it did.
Fortunately, a New Year's Eve fire at the east edge of Edgerton, Ohio only destroyed the chassis of a fuel tanker. The fuel tank bottle did not become involved in the fire, and more importantly, no one was injured in the blaze.
Flames destroyed a 2004 Freightliner chassis, owned by United Oil Co., as it sat idling next to a building near the Phil's One Stop convenience store at 157 E. Morrison St. (U.S. 6), just south of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.
Flames tried spreading into an adjacent building, prompting the response of multiple departments just after 10:30 a.m.
Edgerton Fire Chief Scott Blue believes the truck had burned for several minutes before the fire was discovered. While the truck chassis, Blue said the fuel tank bottle, which was 80 percent full at the time of the fire, was not damaged. The fuel company, he added, expects to be able to re-use the fuel tank bottle with a different chassis.
Blue did not know what caused the fire. He said the vehicle had been started and was warming up with no one in the cab when the fire started. The truck was parked next to a large building, and flames burned a header board over its metal sliding doors.
The building contained old gas pumps and parts but no large fuel tanks, Blue said.
Blue said he used one of the extinguishers in his vehicle to try and contain the flames until more firefighters and equipment could arrive.
Edgerton firefighters were assisted at the scene by Bryan, Ohio crews, Edgerton Police and Williams County EMS. Butler firefighters were also dispatched to the scene, but were later diverted to cover Edgerton's station.
