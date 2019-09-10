BUTLER — Butler’s Board of Works has withheld payment to a paving contractor until issues are corrected. Progress has been made on a project in the Thompson Block/City Hall building.
City Planner Steve Bingham said Pulver Excavating has been contacted about drainage issues at the paved basketball court under the water tower and with issues at the road bridge in Maxton Park.
Bingham said framing is in place and dry wall has been hung for the second floor restrooms in the Thompson Block/City Hall building.
The work is being done as the second floor has seen increased use for a variety of meetings by community groups and industries.
Bingham and GIS coordinator Jennifer Reilly will confer to determine the best software to use for web-based permitting and code enforcement activities.
Bingham submitted a $9,150 proposal from iWorQ, similar to a program used by the Town of Waterloo, for those purposes. Reilly suggested using existing CityWorks for those activities.
CityWorks is used by GIS/IT and utility departments for infrastructure, streets and utility projects. Bingham said he was not familiar with what that program offered on permitting and code enforcement.
Water Superintendent Brian Moore received approval to make about $2,000 worth of repairs to pump no. 3. About 10 years ago, about 25 feet of the carbon steel shaft was replaced. During a recent inspection by Peerless Midwest recommended to replace the remaining 60 feet of carbon steel with stainless steel.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said an adjacent property owner to the vacant lot at 300 E. Main St. wants to purchase that property.
In its action to have an unsafe house demolished at 300 E. Main St., the city filed a lien against the owner of that house. Since that time, the mortgage company has filed a foreclosure against the owner of that now vacant lot, which takes precedence over the city’s lien.
The city’s lien is attached to any other properties in the county owned by the foreclosed owner, but would not apply to the interested new owner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.