BUTLER — Butler Police seized weapons in two recent arrests, Police Chief Jim Nichols said.
On Saturday, June 29, Assistant Police Chief Matt Traster responded to a request for assistance from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department regarding a suspicious person walking along C.R. 79 near C.R. 16.
Jeruan L. Johnson, 21, of the 6800 block of Rosner Crossing, Fort Wayne, has been charged with possession of counterfeit money, a Level 6 felony and possession of a firearm without a permit, a Class A misdemeanor.
In the police report, as Traster approached Johnson in his patrol car, Johnson waved his arms as if asking Traster to stop. When Traster activated the police car’s emergency lights, Johnson’s body stance quickly changed, and he began tucking in his right arm instead of using it to wave as before.
Traster wrote that Johnson initially said he had been shot, but declined medical attention. Thinking Johnson may have a weapon, Traster wrote that he patted down Johnson and felt what he believed was a pistol in subject’s right waist area under his shirt.
In the search, Traster located a loaded 9 mm handgun. Johnson said the gun wasn’t his and said he did not have a permit for the gun.
At that time, Traster placed Johnson in custody and transported him to the DeKalb County Jail.
At the jail, jail personnel found $400 of counterfeit money in Johnson’s possession.
On Saturday, June 21, police obtained and executed a search warrant at a home in Northcrest Mobile Home Park after being alerted to the presence of guns and drugs.
Davin W. Alleshouse, 24, of Northcrest Mobile Home Park, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with a firearm, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Traster and Officer Jacob Smith led the investigation, recovering multiple guns, methamphetamine and marijuana. Nichols said two people of interest were released pending the outcome of the investigation.
Butler Police were assisted by the Northeast Area Emergency Response Team, Auburn Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.
