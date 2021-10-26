BUTLER — Eastside Junior-Senior High School has placed among the top 30% of middle schools in the State of Indiana, making it a U.S. News Best Middle School according to a release from U.S. News & World Report magazine.
In its rankings report, the magazine said 45% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 59% scored at or above that level for reading.
Statewide, Eastside ranked 115th among Indiana Middle Schools. There are 121 seventh-grade students and 100 eighth-grade students. The district maintains a student-teacher ratio of 15 to 1 according to the report. Over 90% of the district’s 43 full-time teachers have three or more years experience.
“It is an honor to be recognized as one of the top middle schools in the state based on state assessments, student-teacher ratios and other metrics,” Eastside Principal Larry Yoder said.
“Our teachers and support staff are dedicated to the motto of ‘Whatever it takes’ when it comes to educating students.
“Eastside students and families are amazing, which enables the school to focus on providing the best education possible.”
