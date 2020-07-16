BLOOMINGTON — Eastside graduate Graham Seiler of Auburn has been named to the College of Arts and Sciences executive dean’s list at Indiana University.
In order to achieve this distinction, a student must achieve at least a 3.7 grade-point average while completing a minimum of 12 graded credit hours in a semester.
Seiler is studying math and language at Indiana University and online at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.