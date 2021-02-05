BUTLER — Every so often, it's a good idea to spruce things up.
That's what the City of Butler did in revamping its official website, butler.in.us.
The process began in October, City Planner Steve Bingham explained. City leaders worked with Michigan-based Revize, an organization specializing in government websites, to make the desired upgrades.
"As with a lot of websites, periodically, you just need to take a look at them and see if they are really representing your community, your business or your organization very well, if it's easy to use and if people can access information easily from the website," Bingham said.
"We decided that we wanted something that was a little cleaner, a little simpler to use while still providing the information that we need to provide."
In addition to links to various city departments, the new home page includes quick connections to information about city government, city codes, permits, trash and recycling pickup, utility payments and traffic court payments.
Calendars include upcoming government meetings, including Butler Board of Works, Common Council and Parks and Recreation board meetings.
Another calendar has color-coded 2021 dates for trash, large item, brush and recycling pickup.
The "government" tab includes photos of elected officials and the council districts served by each member. Information about the various departments, including police and fire, can also be found under this tab. The tab also includes links to the city's code of ordinances, zoning and a zoning map.
The "about" tab includes a community background, historical photos and information about recent developments, renovations and improvements.
The "community" tab includes information about various organizations in the community, including the American Legion, Bobcat Youth League, Butler Happenings, Butler Main Street Association, the Butler Public Library, DeKalb Chamber Partnership, DeKalb Eastern School District, the Eastside Area Community Foundation and the International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame, with links to their websites or social media pages where applicable.
The revamped website went live Feb. 1.
"It's a much cleaner website," Bingham said. "We tried to get a lot of information on the front page. We put a lot of things out on our Facebook page, but not everybody wants to bother with Facebook or register with Facebook, and that's fine.
"If you're in government, an organization or a business and you want to get information out to your customers, citizens or members of your organization, you have to use different mediums.
"This is a piece of the process in getting information out to the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.