Four people hurt in two-vehicle crash south of Butler

BUTLER — Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:14 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 40 south of Butler, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Ian Hand, 31, of Auburn, complained of head, arm and shoulder pain and leg abrasions.
John Granger, age not available, of Edgerton, Ohio, complained of back pain and suffered leg abrasions.
According to a sheriff's department news release, two passengers in the Granger vehicle, Connie Granger, 60, also of Edgerton, and Matthew Granger, 29, of Overland Park, Kansas were also injured. Connie Granger complained of head pain and suffered seat belt rash and a leg laceration. Matthew Granger complained of head pain. Hand, Connie Granger and Matthew Granger were all taken to an area hospital in fair condition.
Police said the Hand vehicle was traveling east on C.R. 40 and stopped at the intersection of S.R. 1. Hand told police he thought it was a four-way stop and proceeded in front of the John Granger vehicle, which was traveling south on S.R. 1.
After the right-angle collision, both vehicles came to rest on the southeast side of the intersection.
County police were assisted by the Butler police and fire departments, Parkview EMS, Brent's Automotive and Riverside Towing.
