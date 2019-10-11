BUTLER — Being in the right place at the right time can mean the difference between life and death.
Eastside junior Kristopher Patrick, 17, and his father Nickolas happened to be in the right place at the right time about a month ago when they rescued two people from their truck after it and a boat trailer rolled into the water at the public dock at Hamilton Lake.
“Me and my dad were out on the boat. When we came up to dock, a man had his boat in the water with his truck, trying to get his boat off.
“I noticed that the truck rolled backwards a little bit,” Patrick explained. “My dad has a stick shift too, and sometimes it just kind of rolls.
“Before I knew it, the truck was rolling all the way back into the water. The man jumped in, but couldn’t get it to stop,” he added.
Patrick heard another person yelling that in addition to the man trying to stop the truck, a disabled man was also in the vehicle.
“I threw my sister the rope holding our boat and I jumped in,” Patrick said. “I got the passenger side door open and got his seat belt off. I got his legs onto the seat and the other man pulled him out.”
In the span of about 30 seconds from the time he saw the truck roll backwards, Patrick said it was nearly completely submerged.
The frantic moments weren't over though.
Patrick noticed that the man trying to pull out the disabled man was struggling. “The water was deep enough that I swam over the hood of the truck and picked them both up out of the water,” he explained. “My dad realized what was going on; he jumped in and took the disabled man’s legs. I had the other guy and we pulled them up to shore.”
Fortunately, no one required medical attention.
Later, after the rescue was complete, the Patricks used their truck to pull the victims’ truck out of the water and attempted to help with some repairs, fresh oil and spark plugs to get it running again.
“It didn’t really set in until after we got the men out and got the truck pulled out,” he said. “It’s the most intense thing I’ve ever done.”
A member of Eastside’s wrestling team, Patrick is considering a career in law enforcement or as a Department of Natural Resources conservation officer.
“I don’t know what was going through my mind,” Patrick added. “I just heard there was a disabled man and I just knew something had to happen.”
