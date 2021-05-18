BUTLER — Where to park and how to park were the primary discussion topics at Monday’s Butler Board of Works and City Council meetings.
Both bodies want to gather more information before making any decisions.
Ultimately, the final parking decision lies with the City Council.
The Board of Works heard complaints from a resident in the 100 block of West Green Street, near American Legion Post 202.
One idea under consideration is eliminating four parking spaces along the north side of Green Street. Board member Eric Johnson favored that idea, but recommended talking to American Legion representatives before taking any action.
The city may also consider eliminating one parking space on the south side of Green Street, closest to Broadway (S.R. 1).
Later, City Council members heard a report of issues with residents parking vehicles in the grass strips between sidewalks and the street or across and blocking sidewalks.
City Planner Steve Bingham displayed recent aerial photos of Depot Street and Western Avenue with vehicles parked in the grass strips — which are in the city’s right-of-way, not residential property — and perpendicular to the street as opposed to parallel to the street. In the latter photos, vehicles were parked on or across sidewalks.
Bingham said most are in older houses that either have no garage or a one-car garage and driveways that can accommodate only one or two vehicles. Many families have multiple vehicles, especially with young adults driving.
He noted that Depot Street has platted but undeveloped alleys.
The hazard, in the opinion of City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh, is with people parking across and blocking sidewalks, “but where else are they going to go?” he asked.
Ideas tossed around included mandating parallel parking or making some streets one-way only. No decision was made. Mayor Mike Hartman asked council members to come up with ideas for the next meeting on June 7.
“This is definitely going to stir the pot,” he said. “We have to find some type of solution.”
In other business, board members Johnson and Robert Haywood approved separate contracts for tree and stump removal and sidewalk replacement.
For $101,800, Dyna-Crete of Edgerton, Ohio was hired to replace sidewalks in several areas to Americans With Disabilities Act standards. Dyna-Crete’s quote was the lowest of four vendors submitting bids.
Wood Worx LLC of Fort Wayne received the tree removal contract at $43,500 to take down and clear 43 trees and stumps in several locations.
Another vendor submitted a bid that was about $1,500 lower, but City Superintendent Eric Dohner recommended going with Wood Worx because of its past work history with the city and willingness to work with Butler’s timeline.
Tree removal will coincide with sidewalk replacement in several locations.
“Once those trees come down, they can’t grind the stumps until the concrete is down,” Dohner said. “It’s going to take a lot of working together between the contractors to do that. (Wood Worx) seemed the most willing to do that. “We just can’t come in and rip all that concrete out at one time and get the stumps ground.”
Dohner noted there are plans to replace the trees with smaller ones that won’t interfere with the sidewalk.
The Board of Works approved:
• a contract with Three Rivers Water Solutions to replace aging air lines to the digesters at the wastewater treatment plant, not to exceed $6,682.40; and
• a mosquito-control contract with Carper Farm Supply of Ashley not to exceed $5,600.
The City Council amended the second reading of an ordinance governing use of alcoholic beverages in public areas. The ordinance now gives the police chief or his designee the authority to deny or shut down events and activities involving alcohol on public property.
Previously, the ordinance gave that authority only to the Board of Works. A public hearing will take place June 7 before the third and final reading. Applications for such events must be submitted to the City of Butler.
The City Council also approved a three-year residential tax abatement request from Scott and Amanda Towers, owners of a home under construction at 414 Westward Drive. The purpose of the tax-abatement program is to encourage new housing growth.
Butler’s Economic Development Commission heard the request at its May 7 meeting and recommended approving the request. In the first year, taxes are 100% abated. The second-year rate is 66% and the third year is 33% before the property is fully on the tax rolls.
