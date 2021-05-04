340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Upcoming events
Mark your calendar for these upcoming events and meetings:
• Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography Unit will be parked and open for appointments at the library on Thursday. To schedule a mammogram, call 483-1847 or (800) 727-8439, ext. 68120.
• In May, teens can earn a chance to win a free specialty drink from the Cupbearer Cafe by competing in the library’s teen trivia contest. For each month of trivia teens complete, Ms. Teya will place your name in a jar. After three months, she will draw a name.
• The next to Terra Essential Oils class will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
New materials available
Large print: “21st Birthday” (women’s murder club, 21) by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro.
Science fiction: “The Conductors” by Nicole Glover.
Cooking, food and wine: “It’s Always Freezer Season: How to Freeze Like a Chef with 100 Make-Ahead Recipes” by Ashley Christensen and Kaitlyn Goalen.
Home and garden: “BuildHer: Empowering Women to Build & Renovate Their Dream Home” by Kribashini Hannon and Rebeka Morgan.
Parenting and family: “Brothers, Sisters, Strangers: Sibling Estrangement and the Road to Reconciliation” by Fern Schumer Chapman.
Biography: “The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights” by Dorothy Wickenden.
History: “Flight of the Diamond Smugglers: A Tale of Pigeons, Obsession and Greed Along Coastal South Africa” by Matthew Gavin Frank; “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard; “The Girl Explorers: The Untold Story of the Globetrotting Women Who Trekked, Flew and Fought Their Way Around the World” by Jayne Zanglein.
Literature and fiction: “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge; “Of Women and Salt” by Gabriela Garcia; “The Five Wounds” by Kirstin Valdez Quade; “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country” by Amanda Gorman.
Mysteries and thrillers: “21st Birthday (women’s murder club, 21) by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro; “Fool Me Twice” by Jeff Lindsay; “The Good Sister” by Sally Hepworth; “The House Uptown” by Melissa Ginsburg.
Events and activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• The Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar story walk is on display in the children’s department. Be sure to visit and walk your family through the story together.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes are on break until fall.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
Shot assistance offered
Citizens ages 16 and up who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
To our readersButler Public Library news runs as space is available.
For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.