First Quarter

ES — Matt Firestine, 31 yard run (Jaiden Baker kick), 3:42.

Second Quarter

ES — Dylan Bredemeyer, 40 yard pass from Laban Davis (Baker kick), 9:43.

ES — Wade Miller, 7 yard run (Baker kick), 2:56.

H — Pritchard 1 yard run (Whitacre kick), :00.

Third Quarter

ES — Gavin Wallace, 18 yard pass from L. Davis (Baker kick), 10:30.

ES — Wallace, 12 yard pass from L. Davis (Baker kick), 7:36.

ES — Dax Holman, 6 yard run (Baker kick), 4:22.

Fourth Quarter

ES — Briar Munsey, 2 yard run (Baker kick), 9:45.

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: Eastside 22, Heritage 8

Rushes-yards: Eastside 39-327 yards; Heritage 35-110

Passing-yards: Eastside 7-9, no INTs, 157 yards; Heritage 3-12, 1 INT, 37 yards.

Total yards: Eastside 48 plays, 484 yards; Heritage 47 plays, 147 yards.

Turnovers: Eastside, 2 lost fumbles; Heritage, 1 lost fumble, 1 interception (by Eastside's Carsen Jacobs).

Penalties: Eastside 5 for 30 yards; Heritage 3 for 15 yards.

Punts: Eastside, none; Heritage 7 punts for 22 yard average.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Eastside: Laban Davis, 10 for 100 yards; Matt Firestine, 10-98, 1 td; Briar Munsey, 7-57, 1 td; Dax Holman, 2-33, 1 td; Wyatt Davis, 1-20; Zac Davis, 5-8; Wade Miller, 1-7, 1 td; Brady Laub, 2-3; Lane Burns, 1-1.

Heritage: Gage Pritchard, 22-109, 1 td; Eric Rogers, 6-10; Steven Richards, 1-0; Mason Carney, 3-(-1); Chris Baker, 2-(-2); Deonte Cobbins, 1-(-6).

Passing

Eastside: Laban Davis, 7-9, 157 yards, 3 tds.

Heritage: Chris Basker, 3-12, 37 yards, 1 int.

Receiving

Eastside: Gavin Wallace, 4-88 yards, 2 tds; Dylan Bredemeyer, 1-40, 1 td; Wade Miller, 1-18; Lane Burns, 1-11.

Heritage: Deonte Cobbins, 3-37.

