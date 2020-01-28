While Indiana’s access to broadband has improved significantly over the years, there are still many rural areas of the state that lack access.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, almost 20 percent of rural Hoosiers — more than 360,000 people — do not have internet access. If you consider access to high-speed broadband, the number of rural Hoosiers without access rises to 41 percent or more than 750,000 people.
Recently, the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, which is funded through the Rural Broadband Fund and was established by the General Assembly in 2019, awarded an additional $6.3 million in funding to bring the first round total to $28.4 million for 14 broadband projects across the state.
Earlier this fall, the initial $22.1 million for expanding broadband infrastructure projects was awarded, impacting more than 4,800 homes and commercial locations.
Applications for the second round of the grant program are now open.
In order to apply, applicants must first submit a letter of intent, including a list of census blocks the project would serve.
For more information on the program and requirements to apply, visit in.gov/ocra/nlc.htm.
I’m pleased to see this effort continue to provide broadband access to communities that previously went without it. In a time of dramatic technology advancement, more and more people rely on the internet to pay bills, take online college courses, and work from home.
Because of this, I believe it is important we continue to do everything we can to guarantee all Hoosiers have internet access, and this program is a great step to help us reach this goal.
