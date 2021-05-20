BUTLER — Eastside High School seniors were honored for their academic achievements with various scholarships and awards at Wednesday’s awards program in the Millie Hansen Auditorium.
The school announced the total amount of scholarships students earned from the community, colleges and universities and outside organizations came to $1,041,844.
The Eastside Area Community Foundation presented a total of $34,500 in scholarships to 10 seniors:
• Molly Holman — Eastside Teachers Association and Steve Bevington Memorial scholarships ($1,000);
• Haleigh Liberty — Butler Eagles, Butler Rotary Club and Sustarsic Memorial scholarships ($1,500);
• Cayla Whitman — Elaine Underhill Memorial and Toni Bosserman scholarships ($2,000);
• Erin Snyder — Chester Dekko Memorial, Dr. Wendell and Joan Hughes, Eastside Area Community Foundation and Roger and Dorothy Laub scholarships ($2,000);
• Jared Seiler — St. Joe Lions Club in Memory of Mike Storer and Sheila Hoch, St. Joe Lions Club and Tony Sechler Memorial scholarships ($2,000);
• Mason Fritch — George and Gwyn Kandel, Jerry and Kathy McNerney Memorial and Pete Seltenright Memorial scholarships ($2,000);
• Brock Seiler — Crow and Bortner Families, Knisely National Bank, Sons of the American Legion, Terry Bosserman, Therma-Tru Doors and Wayne and Marge Shook Memorial scholarships ($4,000);
• Sullivan Kessler — Brian Bowman Memorial, Charles Robert "Bob" and Evelyn Ridge Memorial, Dick and Lois Bercaw Memorial, Heath Mack Memorial, Jack and Randy Bercaw, Joey Miller Memorial, Sechler's Pickles and Universal Tool & Stamping scholarships ($4,000);
• Lauren Brown — Charles Kester and Kate Cather Memorial Scholarship ($8,000); and
• Jaiden Baker — Rex and Mary Rectenwall Memorial Scholarship ($8,000).
These scholarships also were presented Wednesday:
• Lauren Brown — Beck's Hybrids Scholarship ($2,000); The Andersons Inc. Scholarship ($1,250); DeKalb Young Farmers Scholarship ($750); The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Scholarship ($1,500); Edon Farmers Co-Op Scholarship ($1,000);Donald Ruegsegger Scholarship for Christian Leadership ($500); Robert and Virginia White Scholarship ($3,000); DeKalb Chamber Partnership Scholarship ($500); Purdue University Marquardt Scholarship ($500);
• Dominic Weicht, two years; Sullivan Kessler, four years — The James Foundation Scholarships ($5,000, renewable);
• Lilly Tucker — DeKalb County Extension Homemakers Scholarship;
• Jaden Combs, Jordan Eck, Sullivan Kessler, Alex Upp and Alexis Wilson — Nucor Corporation Scholarships ($3,500 each, renewable);
• Lauren Brown, Haleigh Liberty, Sydney Marchus, Kyleigh Ortiz and Phoenix Smyth — Steel Dynamics and New Millennium Scholarships ($5,000 each, renewable).
• Jaiden Baker, Cyrus Diehl, Wayne McNabb, Brock Seiler and Cayla Whitman — Butler American Legion Post 202 Scholarships ($1,000 each);
• Sullivan Kessler — DeKalb Farm Mutual Insurance ($1,000); Indiana University South Bend Titan Gold Academic Scholarship and IUSB Academic Honor Program Scholarship ($2,000, renewable); Indiana University South Bend Basketball Scholarship ($7,500, renewable);
• Jordan Eck — Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival Automotive Scholarship ($1,500);
• Erin Snyder — Mary Lois Murphy Grimm Scholarship ($1,000); Huntington University Dean's Scholarship ($11,000, renewable); Beatrice Klaehn Scholarship from The Lutheran Foundation ($1,000); Federal Pell Grant ($1,345); State of Indiana Freedom of Choice ($1,206); Trine University Tuition Exchange Scholarship ($15,986, renewable);
• Liam Franz — DeKalb County Lilly Endowment Scholarship ($238,800);
• Jared Seiler — Concord Masonic Lodge Clyde Bumgartner Scholarship ($500); Indiana Wesleyan University Dean Scholarship ($10,000, renewable);
• Brock Seiler — Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star Dwyer Leadership Scholarship ($600); Purdue University Civil Engineering Advisory Council Scholarship ($5,000, renewable); American Legion Family Scholarship; Elks Most Valuable Student Scholarship ($1,000);
• Misty Hopkins — Trine University Thunder Scholarship ($9,000); Trine Dean's Education Tuition Scholarship ($3,000, renewable); Trine Next Door Neighbor's Scholarship ($2,500, renewable);
• Taya Kissinger — Trine University Distinguished Scholarship ($17,000, renewable); Trine University Next Door Neighbor's Scholarship ($2,500, renewable);
• Haleigh Liberty — University of Saint Francis ($19,000, renewable);
• Paige Liberty — Hope College Distinguished Scholar Award ($12,000, renewable); Hope College Road to Hope Award ($5,000, renewable);
• William Luker — Four-Year National ROTC Scholarship (renewable);Nominations to five U.S. Service Academies; Appointment to U.S. Merchant Marine Academy; WMU Honors and ROTC Scholarship;
• Sydney Marchus — Bowling Green State University Freshman Academic Scholarship ($4,000, renewable);
• Dominic Weicht — University of Northwest Ohio Bowling Scholarship;
• Abigail Yeager — Trine University Ketner School of Business ($25,000, renewable); and DeKalb Launch Tank Scholarship ($4,000, renewable).
