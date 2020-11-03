340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
New materials available
Biographies and memoirs: “How We Live Now: Scenes from the Pandemic” by Bill Hayes; “Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline” by Loretta Lynn and Patsy Lynn; “Why Did I Get a B? And Other Mysteries We’re Discussing in the Faculty Lounge” by Shannon Reed.
History: “Clutter: An Untidy History” by Jennifer Howard; “Royal Witches: Witchcraft and the Nobility in Fifteenth-Century England” by Gemma Hollman; “The Unanswered Letter: One Holocaust Family’s Desperate Plea for Help” by Faris Cassell.
Society: “Broke: Hardship and Resilience in a City of Broken Promises” by Jodie Adams Kirshner.
Cooking, food and wine: “Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings” by Yossy Arefi.
Religion and spirituality: “The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices” by Casper ter Kuile.
Parenting and family: “The Bottom Line for Baby: From Sleep Training to Screens, Thumb Sucking to Tummy Time — What the Science Says” by Tina Payne Bryson.
DVD: “Cats & Dogs: Paws Unite!” “Nancy Drew: Season One” and “When Calls the Heart: Year Seven.”
Library guidelines
Library staff will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day. Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Library programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
