ST. JOE — Soon-to-be Eastside graduate Tayler Lee has seven years of life experience her fellow graduates can’t even comprehend at this point in their lives.
Sunday, the 24-year-old mother of three will receive her diploma with the Eastside Class of 2022.
Lee was originally slated to graduate in 2015 but then life happened. She had a three-month-old baby and needed only a few credits to graduate, Eastside guidance counselor Lori Kaiser explained.
“She had to make a decision between working — to provide for her daughter — or continue with school,” Kaiser said. “She chose work of course, but always regretted not completing high school.”
Lee made the decision to go back when her oldest daughter, Luna, then in kindergarten, asked her mother if she had finished school.
“It set me back a little,” Lee said. “I had no words at that moment. I didn’t want to disappoint her but I couldn’t lie.
“It brought me here to this point.”
Eastside staff members — Principal Larry Yoder, Dean of Students Matt Dazey and Kaiser — tracked down the credits Lee knew she had earned after leaving Eastside.
Since Lee had left high school, state testing guidelines changed. She had to take and pass ISTEP+ to earn a graduation pathway.
In going back, Lee enlisted relatives to help her study. “My whole family got in on it,” she said. “My mom, my aunt, they would quiz me.”
Her previous work was sufficient to earn two of the credits, but Lee still needed to return to Eastside to complete the last credit in order to earn her diploma.
“I had to go and be in a classroom setting with other students and a teacher. It was a crazy experience altogether,” she said.
“I blended in being so short and all. It was seven years later … so much time (had passed), but it was a great experience to come back, feel that and finish.
“It was good to feel like I was doing something,” she said. “I felt very fulfilled because I was completing something.”
“To say the least, Eastside is beyond proud of Tayler,” Kaiser said. “She never gave up. She did the work and she is a great role model for others and her children.
“She is so happy that her children will be at the graduation ceremony and see her diploma — dreams she has for them one day.”
Lee can’t wait for the big day and future challenges.
“It hasn’t set in yet,” she said. “I did cry when I picked up my cap and gown. It was a surreal moment. It’s unbelievable that I did do this.
“I am looking forward to walking down the aisle and my kids being out in the crowd. I’m looking forward to the adventure afterward,” she said.
This fall, she will enroll at Rudae’s School of Beauty Culture in Fort Wayne. Lee plans to study cosmetology. “I want to be kind of a travel hairdresser/stylist,” she explained. “I’m a single mom so I know there’s a lot of mothers where it’s hard for them to get to the salon.
“I want to be somebody where you can be at home with your children and you can call me. … I want to be able to help women out. I want to be an at-home stylist.”
Lee encouraged others in similar situations not to give up.
“Whatever circumstances that you may be in or have, you can always see through to something else. There’s always a brighter light at the end of that tunnel,” she said.
“It took me awhile, but I realized finishing (high school) opens so many other doors.” Pointing to her children, Lee said with a smile, “Even though I had three hurdles I had to jump, I did it and anybody can do it. They did it too.
“I want to encourage any young mothers with children, anything is still possible,” she continued. “You can still accomplish your dreams.
“I’ve always dreamt of being somebody who makes somebody feel good with makeup and hair, and now, I’m going onto that dream. … I thought I would never get there. I always thought I would be a stay-at-home mom who didn’t graduate.”
