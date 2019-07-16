Created by the legislature in 2016, the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program (CCMG) helps cities, counties and towns across Indiana improve their roads and bridges.
Gov. Eric Holcomb recently announced the application period for the CCMG is now open to all local governments in Indiana with eligible road construction projects, including road resurfacing, bridge rehabilitation and road reconstruction with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp work.
To date, Indiana has awarded more than $500 million in matching funds to support local construction projects across the state.
Through the program, the Indiana Department of Transportation matches up to $1 million when localities invest in road and bridge repairs. Counties with populations below 50,000 and cities and towns with populations below 10,000 receive a 75/25 percent match, while counties with populations greater than 50,000 and cities and towns with populations greater than 10,000 receive a 50/50 percent match.
Ensuring the safety of roads and bridges in our communities and across our state is crucial to protect Hoosiers when traveling. Community Crossings aims to help support local infrastructure projects, and I encourage our officials in Senate District 14 to learn more about this program and take advantage of the support it provides.
Projects will be considered based on need, traffic volume, local support, the impact on connectivity and mobility within the community and regional economic significance.
The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m.
For more information on the program, visit in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
