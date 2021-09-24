AUBURN — The Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star will host a new event during the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Teaming up with several DeKalb County elementary schools and law enforcement agencies, the inaugural doughnut stacking contest will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 in the James Cultural Plaza, Auburn.
The event will promote literacy among elementary students and raise funds for local “Shop with a Cop” programs.
Children will be paired with a police officer in the contest. School winners will receive $500 for their school’s library and $500 for their police department’s “Shop with a Cop” program.
Second place will receive $300. Third place will receive $200.
Participating schools include Riverdale Elementary School, Butler Elementary, Eastside Junior High and Eastside High School from DeKalb Eastern; J.E. Ober Elementary, Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School from Garrett-Keyser-Butler; Waterloo Elementary, Country Meadow Elementary, JR Watson Elementary, McKenney-Harrison Elementary, DeKalb Middle School and DeKalb High School from DeKalb Central and Lakewood Park.
Participating preschools include Little Joes Preschool in St. Joe, Coburn Corners Preschool in Spencerville, Butler Head Start and Garrett Head Start.
Participating police departments include the Auburn, Butler and Garrett police departments, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Waterloo Marshal’s Department and Indiana State Police.
The Eastern Star has made doughnuts at the DeKalb County Fair for 73 years. The group supports 17 community service projects. Within these projects, they support four local school districts and four preschools within the county.
All contestants will receive free doughnuts to take home.
