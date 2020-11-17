Butler Main Street
to host meeting tonight
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association will host a community meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, Nov. 17, in the second-floor community room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
The agenda includes downtown activities, new property owners and updates on the Butler Company and Butler Efficiencies. Speakers will include Sondra Phillips and Rick Brown.
Future activities include a Christmas festival on Dec. 12.
Sewer district board meets Wednesday
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
This meeting is one week early due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The public is invited to attend.
Church planning bazaar
BUTLER — Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St., will host its annual holiday bazaar and bake sale Friday and Saturday.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Face masks are required.
St. Joe sets tree lighting ceremony for Nov. 30
ST. JOE — The Town of St. Joe will hold its Christmas tree lighting ceremony from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, in the town hall parking lot, 204 Washington St. (S.R. 1).
Free hot cocoa and cookies will be available while supplies last. There will be children’s activities and free wagon rides by the DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association. Pizza, Subs & BBQ will have pulled pork sandwiches and chips for $5.
The Christmas tree will be lit at 7 p.m., and Santa and Mrs. Claus will also arrive. Socially distanced photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus can be taken.
Dentist’s office collecting toys
BUTLER — Dr. Greg Butler and the staff at Butler Dental Group, 106 E. Green St., are collecting toys for the Helping Hands Foster Closet.
Toys are needed for ages birth to 12. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Dec. 3.
Butler Co. bricks for sale
BUTLER — The City of Butler has bricks recovered from the former Butler Company site that are available for purchase.
Bricks cost $1 each. Interested individuals should call or visit Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway or call 868-5881.
An appointment can be made to pick up bricks at the Butler Street Department with presentation of receipt.
Church hosts dinners
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Butler Public Library’s community room at 340 S. Broadway. Visitors are asked to use the north parking lot entrance.
The evening includes live music, a short Gospel story, a children’s craft and prayer.
