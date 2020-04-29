These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 16-22. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represent the agencies issuing the tickets.
Cortney N. Armitage, Garrett, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Tabitha L. Baird, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $196 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Zhonn P. Bowser, Butler, no insurance, $258 (DC).
Dellas D. Burns, Auburn, speeding, $196 (DC).
Shane L. Campbell, Garrett, no child restraint, $50 (GPD); no child restraint, $50 (GPD); no child restraint, $50 (GPD); no child restraint, $50 (GPD).
Brian K. Canter, Piedmont, Alabama, speeding, $196 (AUB); no child restraint, $50 (AUB).
Sergio Zambrano Cardos, Indianapolis, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Paul M. Caywood, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
Damaris Coelho, Leo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kendall M. Colcord, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jennie S. Combs, Hamilton, speeding, $194 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
Amanda M. Crouch, Rome City, expired plates, $150 (GPD).
Henry D. Dominguez, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Braxton T. Easton, Butler, speeding, $190 (GPD).
Matthew A. Ecenbarger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tabitha L. Farley, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
Adam M. Gors, Muncie, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Catherine J. Griffith, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
Emma J. Haynes, Angola, speeding, $176 (DC).
Shane A. Heyman, Churubusco, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
Katie K. Huffman, Garrettt, failure to use turn signal, $165 (GPD).
Traci A. Imel, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
William T. Jackson, Butler, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Karen G. Johnson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Brian K. Jordan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $194 (DC); no valid operator’s license when required, $173 (DC).
Scott M. Kelosky, Fowlerville, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
James I. Leakey, Auburn, false and fictitious, $175 (ISP); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
Cynthia R. Louchart, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Alexandra N. Martin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Eric L. Mead, Avilla, speeding, $165 (DC).
Misty D. Mercer, Butler, permitting unlicensed driver to drive, $196 (GPD).
Lloyd A. Milton, Indianapolis, speeding, $196 (AUB); expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Omar U. Boone Morales, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Colton G. Napier, Scottsburg, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jessica E. Osbun, Kendallville, no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
Alex K. Osterman, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Nidal S. Othman, Portage, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Donald J. Owen, Fort Wayne, speeding, $191 (DC).
Kelsey L. Pahl, Edgerton, Ohio, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Mario D. Peebles, Garden City, Kansas, littering, $235 (GPD).
Treydon W. Perry, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Alexander R. Poff, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AS).
Steven M. Pontzius, Auburn, fictitious plates, $175 (GPD).
Benjamin J. Price, Rapid City, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Erica Y. Prowant, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
Danielle M. Pyle, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Jessica T. Rakoczy, Garrett, false or fictitious registration, $150 (AUB).
Ryan D. Schweyer, Woodburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Austin L. Shoemaker, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
Terrence T. Smith Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP); driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
Rachella J. Smith, Kendallville, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (GPD).
Raymond C. Storck, Fort Wayne, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (GPD).
Richard J. Noriega Torcat, Hialeah, Florida, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Travis J. Viecelli, Butler, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Danielle D. Wells, Auburn, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (DC).
Austin T. Wood, Garrett, speeding, $188 (AUB); disregarding stop sign, $194 (AUB).
Sdendrell M. Yowe, Palmetto, Florida, speeding, $196 (ISP).
Jon T. Zimmerman, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.