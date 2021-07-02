BUTLER — Barbecue, bikes and brew for a good cause.
That’s what Saturday’s inaugural Butler Barbecue Festival will bring together while raising money for DeKalb County Relay for Life.
The event begins at 9 a.m. with poker run registration at Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ in downtown Butler. Bikers will leave at 10 a.m., with stops in Angola, Waterloo and Auburn before returning to Butler around noon. More than 100 bikers are expected to participate.
Organizers Seth Gump, Tracey Robideau and Connie Bungard said 80% of the poker run proceeds will go to Relay for Life. Event sponsors are Gump’s BBQ, Relay for Life, M&S Auto Parts and ColorMaster.
The seeds for the barbecue festival were planted last year when Mayor Mike Hartman asked Bungard, a Relay for Life volunteer, about holding a cancer day in Butler.
“We decided on it, but with the pandemic, we decided we couldn’t bring cancer survivors out, so it was put on the back burner, so we decided to do it this year,” Bungard explained.
Janet Wartman, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society will be present. Bungard noted the Relay for Life walk will take place from 4-9 p.m. Aug. 28 at the James Cultural Plaza in Auburn.
“I’m excited about another great event in downtown Butler,” Hartman said. “I’m more excited that this is a fundraiser for Relay for Life.
“After last year’s barbecue fest was nixed early because of COVID, we are happy to raise much-needed funds for their cause.
“Connie does a great job representing Relay for Life,” Hartman continued. “Seth and Tracey have done a phenomenal job of getting this event organized.
“It’s great to see downtown business owners getting involved and making things happen in our downtown district.”
Downtown Butler will be closed Saturday from the stoplight to Depot Street for a cruise-in for cars and bikes. Other events include a silent auction, bake sale, vendor booths and food stands. Hartland Winery and Chapman Brewery will have liquid refreshment available.
Cookers from surrounding communities and church groups will sell a selection of food. Caramel corn, cotton candy and lemonade shakeups will also be available.
After a team meeting at 11 a.m., the barbecue competition begins, with prizes to be awarded for best ribs, best chicken thighs, best brisket, best side and a grand champion. Contest judges are Hartman, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz and City Judge Richard Obendorf. Winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m.
At 12:30 p.m., cancer survivors and caregivers will be recognized during a Relay for Life ceremony. At 8:30 p.m., luminaries, honoring those who lost battles with cancer, will be lit in the gazebo in Dick Miller Park. Names of luminaries will be read during the evening ceremony.
Approximately 20 vendors, including crafts, makeup and boutique, are slated to participate. Country and acoustic rock artist Trevor Hunt will perform from 5-7 p.m. Performing classic rock, country and oldies, Liberty Rain will perform from 7-10 p.m. Both bands will play in the bank parking lot.
The evening will draw to a close with a fireworks display by Tom’s Pretty Cool Fireworks of Auburn.
“Our goal was to get people to come to Butler and to help Relay,” Robideau said. “To have this kind of turnout, it’s amazing. Just like the block party, we weren’t expecting the turnout we had.”
