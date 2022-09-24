BUTLER — The Butler Board of Works approved the purchase of one police vehicle and voted to increase the monthly lease to house an ambulance at the fire station at Monday’s meeting.
Board member Robert Haywood presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Mike Hartman and board member Eric Johnson. In their place were City Council members Tracey Hawkins and Bill White.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger received permission to purchase a 2023 Dodge Durango from John Jones Police Pursuit Vehicles of Salem. The base price of the vehicle was $39,145, plus $14,876 for lights and equipment, $2,950 for a radio and $900 for a cage, for a total price of $57,871.
Heffelfinger presented the following quotes for fully equipped vehicles: $58,810 for a 2023 Ford Explorer from Cole Ford Lincoln in Van Wert, Ohio; $58,171.75 for a Dodge 1500 SSV truck, $60,138.75 for a 2023 Dodge Durango and $55,443.35 for a 2023 Dodge Charger, all from Shepherd’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Auburn.
Both John Jones and the Ford vehicles would come equipped, except for the radio and cage, he added.
In other business, Hawkins moved to increase the monthly rent from $700 per month to $800 a month to Parkview Health for housing an ambulance at Butler’s fire station. Parkview only pays natural gas costs while all other utilities are paid by the city.
At the recommendations of City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh and Engineering Resources, the board voted to reject all three bids it received for the construction of recovery housing in Butler in partnership with Inspiration Ministries.
One of the bids was ruled to be invalid as the bidder failed to provide a required financial statement and did not have documents signed or sealed by a notary public.
The other two bids exceeded the grant that was awarded to the city for Inspiration Ministries. CME Corp. bid $1,092,800 and Michael Kinder & Sons bid $1,013,000.
The board accepted a $43,000 proposal from Dixon Engineering & Inspection Services of Lake Odessa, Michigan for administration fees for the upcoming water tower project.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said Dixon will prepare technical specifications, bid and contract documents, bid opening and pre-construction meetings, administer the project, and observe welds, interior coating and exterior coating for the expected $400,000 project.
The board approved the following special event requests. The events will include the closure of parts of South Broadway and the 100 blocks of East and West Oak streets:
Fourth Saturday cruise-in, from 2:30-9 p.m. today, submitted by Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ;
Butler Harvest Festival, from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, submitted by the Butler Main Street Association;
A racing rally, from 1:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, submitted by Gump’s; and
Trunk or treat, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, submitted by Butler Main Street.
