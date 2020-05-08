BUTLER — The City of Butler has announced plans to gradually reopen government offices beginning Monday, May 18.
Offices will be open by appointment only at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. It is anticipated that all offices will reopen to walk-in customers on Monday, June 1.
Beginning May 18, customers can call the utility office at 868-5881, the clerk-treasurer’s office at 868-5200 or the traffic court at 868-2441 for appointments.
Customers will be required to maintain social-distancing guidelines. The wearing of masks is encouraged, but not required.
Traffic court appointments will be accepted to meet with the judge.
Appointments will not be scheduled to pay utility bills or traffic tickets. Utility bills and traffic tickets can be paid through the drop box, online or by mail.
Facility changes
The City of Butler has announced these changes will be implemented May 18:
- All chairs will be removed from the lobby.
- Lines will be taped on the floor in 6-foot increments with an aisle taped in the middle.
- Sneeze guards will be in place at the utility window and the court/traffic ticket window.
- Drinking fountains will be marked “out of service.”
- Only one person at a time will be allowed in the traffic court lobby due to size restrictions.
- The elevator will be available for meetings held on the second floor. Only one person at a time will be allowed to use it. The elevator will be locked out if no meetings are being held on the second floor. Stairs will be available for access to the second floor.
Facility changes will be re-evaluated July 6.
Cleaning updates
- All doorknobs and counters in the utility lobby and court lobby will be disinfected four times per day.
- Doorknobs and counters in the main office and hallways will be disinfected two times per day.
- Each employee will be responsible for wiping down his or her desk, phone and other routinely touched items at the end of each work day.
If a water department employee needs to enter a home for meter replacement or investigation, he or she will wear a mask and gloves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.