ST. JOE — Three people were injured, and one driver could be charged, following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of C.R. 63 and C.R. 64 east of St. Joe at 12:42 p.m. Friday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office.
Latisha Craley, 29, of Sherwood, Ohio, complained of left shoulder and neck pain. Noah Schwartz, 33, of Monroe, suffered head lacerations and upper back pain. Erin Schwartz, 30, of Monroe, complained of left shoulder and neck pain.
The Schwartzes were back-seat passengers in a 2006 Toyota Corolla driven by Elmer-Alexander Lima, 19, of Fort Wayne.
Police said Lima was driving north on C.R. 63 when he approached a stop sign at C.R. 64. Lima proceeded into the intersection and his vehicle was struck by Craley’s eastbound 2005 Ford F150. Both vehicles came to rest at a property in the 6400 block of C.R. 64. A fence and posts were damaged when the vehicles entered the property.
Lima was not injured, police said. Both Noah Schwartz and Ervin Schwartz were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said they were in fair condition.
Police said they expect to file charges against Lima for operating a vehicle while never licensed, operating a vehicle without financial responsibility and failing to yield the right-of-way.
