BUTLER — As a mom to five children, Teya Treesh is very familiar with books and the Butler Public Library.
It’s a perfect fit, as she recently became the new children’s librarian.
“This is the perfect job for me,” Treesh said. “I love books. I’ve been reading and challenging myself since I was just a little, little person.
“I love kids,” she added. “This is my dream job.” Before coming to the library, Treesh worked as a babysitter and in preschools and day care centers.
Her first day was March 15.
Since joining the staff, Treesh came up with an idea for an Easter egg scavenger hunt for little ones during library visits.
“They don’t have to touch the eggs because of COVID, but I made it so they can still have Easter fun,” she explained. The scavenger hunt runs through Thursday.
“Being a preschool teacher, I kind of know what children like to do to make it fun, and to let them be on their own and give them a little independence,” she said.
At the same time, Treesh said she is receptive to ideas from parents and children for future activities.
Treesh is planning a book tour, with the first one focusing on “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” one of her favorites as a child.
“What’s better than butterflies and caterpillars for spring?” she said. “I started painting the pages of the book on little canvases” that now decorate the walls throughout the children’s department.
Because of the pandemic, most libraries are just planning their summer reading programs. Treesh said she has a few activities already in place for Butler’s “Tails and Tales” program.
When finalized, she hopes to have at least two craft programs for elementary-age children and one for teens, two entertainment sessions for younger children and at least one for teens.
Each week, the library has take-and-make crafts that children can pick up and take home to create with their parents.
“I love family things, getting kids to hang out with their parents and getting parents involved with their children,” Treesh said. “Family engagement is a big part of my life.
“I want to bring new, different programs to the library, and I want to get more people in here.”
Treesh and her husband have five children, ranging from ages 9 to 26.
“There’s a lot of things you can do for free at the library. When you have a large family, that’s the best thing in the world,” she said.
“That’s my goal, to get these kids reading, to have parents reading to their children and having family engagement.”
