INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, will serve on the Interim Study Committee on Education and the Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor during the summer and fall to help prepare lawmakers for the 2020 legislative session.
“Over the next several months, the Interim Study Committee on Education will evaluate the elementary and high school career counseling system currently in our schools and its fiscal impact on school corporations,” Kruse said. “Having served on many education committees over the years, I understand how critical it is for children to receive the best resources possible while they are in school in order for them to succeed after they graduate. If changes need to be made to the system, my colleagues and I will work to ensure students have access to the tools they need before entering the workforce.”
When Indiana’s part-time legislature is not in session, lawmakers serve on interim study committees that meet to review the state’s top issues, as identified by the General Assembly during the prior legislative session.
Study committee topics are assigned by the bipartisan Legislative Council, comprised of 16 voting members — eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.
To view interim committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.
