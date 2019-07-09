Robert Wolfe
BUTLER — Robert Wolfe, 94, of Butler, died July 2, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
David Ely
WATERLOO — David Carl Ely, 77, of Waterloo, died June 29, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Frederick Jackson
HARLAN — Frederick “Fred” P. Jackson, 61, of Harlan, died June 19, 2019.
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Naomi Beeber
AUBURN — Naomi T. Beeber, 74, of Auburn, died July 1, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Stephen Fribley
AUBURN — Stephen Robert Fribley, 65, of Auburn, died July 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Lucinda Miller
WESTPORT — Harriett Lucille Miller, 69, of Westport and formerly of Auburn, died July 4, 2019.
Bass & Gasper Funeral Home, Westport, handled arrangements.
Lois Zook
AUBURN — Lois I. Zook, 88, of Auburn, died July 2, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Timothy Anderson
GARRETT — Timothy Eugene Anderson, 32, of Garrett, died July 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Andrew Maddox
GARRETT — Andrew Gustin Maddox, 32, of Garrett, died July 5, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Vernon Diehl
CORUNNA — Vernon J. Diehl, 84, of Corunna, died July 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Tangie Harrel
CORUNNA — Tangie K. (Oster) Harrel, 40, of Corunna, died July 4, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Raymond Bodie
ANGOLA — Raymond Willis Bodie, 86, of Angola has died.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Ruth Lehman
ANGOLA — Ruth Mae Lehman, 85, of Angola, died June 28, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Ruth Oberlin
ANGOLA — Ruth Oberlin, 94, of Angola, died July 4, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Chase Billings
FREMONT — Chase Behner Billings, 35, of Clear Lake, died June 30, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Harold Foulk
FREMONT — Harold LaVon Foulk, 90, of Fremont, died June 26, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Hugh Carlson
KENDALLVILLE — Hugh Edward Carlson, 80, of Kendallville, died July 1, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Brodie DePew
KENDALLVILLE — Brodie DePew, 36, of Kendallville, died July 2, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Howard Froelich
KENDALLVILLE — Howard James Froelich, 91, of Kendallville, died June 29, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Sandra Fry
KENDALLVILLE — Sandra Fry, 78, of Kendallville, died June 29, 2019.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.
Lloyd Getts
KENDALLVILLE — Lloyd Getts, 86, of Kendallville, died June 30, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
L. Scott Showen
KENDALLVILLE — L. Scott Showen, 67, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Madgelene Howard
KIMMELL — Madgelene Howard, 85, of Kimmell, died July 2, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Josephine Leatherman
ROME CITY — Josephine Wilma “Jo” Leatherman, 98, of Rome City, died July 2, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
