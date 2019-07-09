Robert Wolfe

BUTLER — Robert Wolfe, 94, of Butler, died July 2, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

David Ely

WATERLOO — David Carl Ely, 77, of Waterloo, died June 29, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Frederick Jackson

HARLAN — Frederick “Fred” P. Jackson, 61, of Harlan, died June 19, 2019.

Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Naomi Beeber

AUBURN — Naomi T. Beeber, 74, of Auburn, died July 1, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Stephen Fribley

AUBURN — Stephen Robert Fribley, 65, of Auburn, died July 4, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Lucinda Miller

WESTPORT — Harriett Lucille Miller, 69, of Westport and formerly of Auburn, died July 4, 2019.

Bass & Gasper Funeral Home, Westport, handled arrangements.

Lois Zook

AUBURN — Lois I. Zook, 88, of Auburn, died July 2, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Timothy Anderson

GARRETT — Timothy Eugene Anderson, 32, of Garrett, died July 4, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Andrew Maddox

GARRETT — Andrew Gustin Maddox, 32, of Garrett, died July 5, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Vernon Diehl

CORUNNA — Vernon J. Diehl, 84, of Corunna, died July 4, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Tangie Harrel

CORUNNA — Tangie K. (Oster) Harrel, 40, of Corunna, died July 4, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Raymond Bodie

ANGOLA — Raymond Willis Bodie, 86, of Angola has died.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Ruth Lehman

ANGOLA — Ruth Mae Lehman, 85, of Angola, died June 28, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Ruth Oberlin

ANGOLA — Ruth Oberlin, 94, of Angola, died July 4, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Chase Billings

FREMONT — Chase Behner Billings, 35, of Clear Lake, died June 30, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Harold Foulk

FREMONT — Harold LaVon Foulk, 90, of Fremont, died June 26, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Hugh Carlson

KENDALLVILLE — Hugh Edward Carlson, 80, of Kendallville, died July 1, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Brodie DePew

KENDALLVILLE — Brodie DePew, 36, of Kendallville, died July 2, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Howard Froelich

KENDALLVILLE — Howard James Froelich, 91, of Kendallville, died June 29, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Sandra Fry

KENDALLVILLE — Sandra Fry, 78, of Kendallville, died June 29, 2019.

Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.

Lloyd Getts

KENDALLVILLE — Lloyd Getts, 86, of Kendallville, died June 30, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

L. Scott Showen

KENDALLVILLE — L. Scott Showen, 67, of Kendallville, died July 4, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Madgelene Howard

KIMMELL — Madgelene Howard, 85, of Kimmell, died July 2, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Josephine Leatherman

ROME CITY — Josephine Wilma “Jo” Leatherman, 98, of Rome City, died July 2, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

