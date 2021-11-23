Park board meets today
BUTLER — The Butler Parks and Recreation board will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Agenda items include games purchases, the new Christmas tree and the 2021 Christmas festival.
Butler Friendsgiving meal is Thursday
BUTLER — The community is invited to enjoy a free Friendsgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at Butler Church of Christ, 173 W. Oak St.
Visitors are invited to pull up a chair and make a friend or invite someone to join your table.
Deliveries are available by calling or texting 573-0083 to schedule. For more information, visit dekalbfriendsgiving.org.
Volunteers needed
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association is seeking volunteers to help decorate the downtown area for Christmas starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Eastside football bonfire is Dec. 3
BUTLER — A bonfire, to celebrate the highly-successful 2021 Eastside football season, will take place at 6 p.m. Friday behind M&S Auto Parts and Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ.
Visitors are asked to bring a passing dish and chairs.
Butler Christmas Festival is Dec. 11
BUTLER — Butler’s Christmas Festival, hosted by the Butler Main Street Association, will take place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
There will be Christmas carolers, winter hayrides, an iceless skating rink, and opportunities to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus, make s’mores, decorate Christmas cookies and make a Christmas ornament.
The Christmas Festival will take place along the west side of the American Legion parking lot, the 100 block of John Street and the parking lot at Christ’s Church of Butler.
Christmas light parade is Dec. 11
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association will host a Christmas light parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.
Santa Claus will be in the parade. He will stop at the International Monster Truck Museum, 541 W. Main St. after the parade for photos.
Parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. on Railroad and Depot streets on either side of Broadway. The parade will go north on Broadway to Main Street (U.S. 6) and proceed west, ending at DeKalb Molded Plastics.
Businesses, clubs, groups or clubs who are interested in participating are asked to call Mike Hartman at 908-0109 or Jeff Cook at 837-2435.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
St. Joe lists meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It may be reached by phone 337-5449.
Eastpoint Church meets
Eastpoint Community Church now hosts dinner church at 4 p.m. each Sunday at the Cupbearer Cafe, 111 S. Broadway in Butler. Dinner church includes live music, a short gospel story, prayer and a community dinner.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.