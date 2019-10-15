BUTLER — The City of Butler has received state funding for two street projects slated for 2020.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a Community Crossings grant award of $433,576.28 to Butler.
Butler intends to use the grant to upgrade High Street, currently a concrete surface street, from Main Street to just north of Independence Street and R.E. Jones Road (C.R. 30), from South Broadway to the east property line at Therma-Tru.
The grant is about $12,000 less than Butler officials had requested, according to City Planner Steve Bingham. The grant can be used only for construction work. Butler will need to cover the costs for engineering, bid specifications and construction inspection.
Butler had previously committed providing up to $237,000 in local matching funds for the two projects.
These projects will impact traffic along the streets. Bingham said the city will work with the Fawn Haven and Fawn Villa apartment complexes, the C&B Express convenience store, The Party Store, residences along High and Independence streets, the Laurels of DeKalb Health Care Center, the DeKalb Eastern school district, Color Master, Therma-Tru and Multimatic during the construction.
Bid preparation and advertising will take place in the winter months, with construction work to begin in 2020.
Elsewhere, the Town of St. Joe received $52,680, DeKalb County received $962,350.67, the City of Auburn received $494,863 and the City of Garrett received $364,143 in Community Crossings grants in the latest cycle.
