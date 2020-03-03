340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;
Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
News and notes
The LEGO club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. This week’s theme is making a treasure chest or free build time.
A U.S. Census recruiter will be at the library from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The teen breakfast club will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday.
A quilting meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
A quilting retreat is planned for Friday through Sunday.
Visit the library’s community outreach page for information about local events.
New titles available
Biography: “A Bookshop in Berlin: The Rediscovered Memoir of One Woman’s Harrowing Escape from the Nazis” by Francoise Frenkel.
Business and investing: “The Energy Clock: 3 Simple Steps to Create a Life Full of Energy — and Live Your Best Every Day” by Molly Fletcher.
Cooking, food and wine: “Start Simple: Eleven Everyday Ingredients for Countless Weeknight Meals” by Lukas Volger.
Children: “Pixie Pushes On” by Tamara Bundy. “Warriors #2: Fire and Ice” by Erin Hunter.
Teen: “Dark and Deepest Red” by Anna-Marie McLemore. “Regretting You” by Colleen Hoover.
DVD: “2 Fast 2 Furious” (widescreen edition). “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” on DVD and Blu-Ray. “Fast & Furious.” “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.” “Fast Five.” “Fast & Furious 6.” “Midway” on DVD and Blu-Ray.
Storytime
Storytime, for ages 3 and up, is from 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Toddler Time takes place 10-11 a.m. Thursdays for infants to age 3.
Miss Anna will read a story and lead a fun craft activity and movement related to the story.
Adult programs
Tai chi meets at 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Senior Stretch and Move classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Sign up is required. Visit the circulation desk for class availability.
Adults interested in coloring can visit the circulation desk. The library will have a place with coloring books available.
Auto-renew service
The Butler Public Library now offers auto-renew services through Evergreen Indiana. Items which have remaining renewals and do not have holds placed on them will automatically renew without patron intervention required.
1,000 Book Club
The library has a 1,000 book club. Children and their parents can fill out an application form at the circulation desk. With the membership card, they track the number of books read.
For every chart filled out, children will receive a club patch, tote bag or cap. Each special goal includes prizes.
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
