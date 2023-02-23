BUTLER — Inspiration Ministries inched closer to its goal of procuring a 50% match in hopes of winning a $1.9 million grant for recovery housing.
Monday, the Butler City Council agreed to contribute $10,000 of its $60,000 share of opioid settlement funds to Inspiration Ministries.
Earlier this month, Inspiration Ministries president and CEO Andy Foster appeared to make the request. City officials asked for time to consider the request and asked Foster to return.
Inspiration Ministries’ grant request is due Tuesday. Foster said the group has secured between $500,000 and $600,000 toward its match and was hopeful to have $900,000 committed.
At the council’s Feb. 6 meeting, Foster said the organization wanted to use the grant toward three projects, largely a two-story building at 136 W. Main St. in Butler that, to comply with zoning regulations, would have commercial space on the first floor and five bedrooms with a capacity for 12 people on the second floor.
Other projects Foster noted include possibly purchasing outright Towne House apartments at 207 W. Main St. and constructing a new recovery house on the former Kray Orchard property on S.R. 8. Inspiration Ministries has been the managing partner of Towne House apartments for two years, he said.
“We’ve all agreed or we would like to propose to give $10,000 of the city’s opioid money to Inspiration Ministries,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
That request was approved by a 4-0 by council members Mark Cline, Tracey Hawkins, Eric Johnson and Bill White. Council member Darren Alloway was not present.
In other business, also by 4-0 votes, the council approved third and final readings for separate bond issue ordinances for the sewage works and water works.
Later, the council approved the first two readings of an ordinance that would amend stormwater operations. City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said this ordinance was recommended by Butler’s municipal adviser to outline specific items in stormwater operations.
The council also voted, each on first reading, separate ordinances that establish new rates, charges and fees for the water works and sewage works systems. Current rates are insufficient to operate those utilities.
Hollabaugh said the state revolving fund will confirm pricing by March 7. While rates could be lower, they cannot be increased. The rates listed in the ordinance are a “worst-case scenario,” Hollabaugh explained.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said trees on North Broadway will be removed next week to make room for crews for the upcoming water, sewer and storm sewer project.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry said progress is being made at Broadway Efficiencies Apartments. Renovations are complete on the third floor is done and the second floor is nearing completion, Fry told the council.
The first floor should be completed by mid-March. “It’s looking good,” Fry said.
Once work has been completed, Hartman and Hollabaugh said owners will need to appeal to Butler’s unsafe building committee before the order can be rescinded.
Hollabaugh said an Indiana House Bill 1085 would alter the manner in which appointments are made to municipal redevelopment commissions.
Currently, the mayor’s office can name three appointees. The bill would reduce that to two and authorize the local school board to make one appointment. Hollabaugh said the school board appointment would not have to be a member of the school board.
“The biggest thing I have is putting a school board member on the RDC that’s a voting member,” Hartman said. “School systems or school boards have no business being on an RDC as a voting member.
“There aren’t any members of the city council or RDC sitting on the school board as a voting member. I don’t see their reasoning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.