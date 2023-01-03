Any time you write a story looking back at past things you cover, you quickly realize it was a mixed bag of “good news” and “bad news.”
That was the case in 2022. You always hope the good outweighs the bad, or that the bad at least leads to something good down the road.
My favorite stories involve people and some of the new opportunities and challenges they undertake.
Spencerville native Mary Hollabaugh Diehl is one of them. A strong advocate in leading an effort to raise funds for the Spencerville Covered Bridge repairs, at the beginning of this year, Diehl was selected as the new DeKalb County Historian. That selection came at the suggestion of outgoing county historian John Bry.
Another of my favorites is St. Joe native Amy Crow Lehrman. This fall, she was named one of KPC Media/Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s Influential Women and listed her mother, mother-in-law and a fellow volunteer among her influences. Today, Lehrman has been named a partner in the Katz, Sapper & Miller accounting firm.
To celebrate her 101st birthday, Faralee Baidinger, the matriarch of the Spencerville Order of the Eastern Star’s famous fair doughnuts, passed out 101 doughnuts to passersby at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. The doughnut stand is one of the most popular eating establishments during fair week.
As a high school senior, Eastside’s Dax Holman found someone who looks up to him as a role model in Butler Elementary third-grade student Mikah Folden. Holman and Folden have formed a bond that has helped both students.
In Butler, CJ Automotive — under past owners was known as Universal Tool & Stamping and forever known as “the jack factory” — shut its doors this summer. This legacy company, which produced automotive jacks and later other parts, was part of the manufacturing community for 70 years in Butler. It began in Spencerville, having been established just after the end of World War II.
Conversely, Color Master, a master batch pigment manufacturer, announced plans to expand its operations in Butler, creating 13 new jobs, with a 4,000-square-foot addition.
The city is exploring costs to purchase the long-vacant Bohn Aluminum property in the 600 block of West Main Street.
In April, Butler’s unsafe building committee gave notice that the approximate 40 tenants of the Broadway Efficiencies apartments had until June 1 to vacate the premises due to unsafe conditions.
The matter began earlier in the year, with a lessee/manager of the property being told to have all tenants out of the building by March 7 until it could be made safe. That information apparently was not shared with the tenants by the lessee/manager.
The city held firm in its vacation order, citing a letter from the Board of Health that identified “serious concerns with the property.” New owners have stepped forward and are taking steps to address those concerns under the watchful eye of city officials. The goal of the new owners is to use the building as workforce housing.
On the positive side, acting on behalf of Inspiration Ministries, the City of Butler applied for and received a $600,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. Inspiration Ministries will use that grant toward construction of recovery housing in Butler.
Original plans called for three new, 1,450-square-foot homes to be built, but when bids came back higher than expected, the project was scaled back to two homes.
The recovery homes will be for people who have graduated from recovery programs and given the skills they need to transition into tradition housing.
Volunteer firefighters were kept busy battling several damaging house fires — one outside of Butler, another east of St. Joe and a third near Spencerville. The last two happened within a span of days.
Community events like a windmill auction in Butler brought out the creative talents of many people for a good cause. This summer’s event raised over $6,300 for the Butler Main Street Association. One of the painted windmills drew an $800 bid, while two others were purchased for $600 each.
