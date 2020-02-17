BUTLER — In its 123-year history, the Butler Fire Department has never been busier.
In 2019, the volunteer department established an all-time record with 498 total calls, shattering the previous record of 446 set in 2011.
January 2019 set an auspicious start with 60 calls alone, ranking as the busiest month of the year. There were 46 calls in February and 45 in March.
The number of calls curtailed into the mid-30s the next three months before jumping again to 49 in July, 50 in September and 48 in October.
The good news is of that record-setting number, only 23 were for actual fires, including structure, vehicle and grass fires, according to Fire Chief Jeff Shultz.
There are 17 firefighters on Butler’s roster, but like many volunteer departments, having people available to respond can be an issue.
In an effort to improve service, in June, the department hired two paid, part-time firefighters and added two more at the start of 2020.
When on-duty, the part-time firefighters work eight-hour shifts in Butler during daytime hours. Some of the part-time firefighters are professional firefighters who work for other departments.
“What I have them here for is the calls,” Shultz said. “It is working.”
Most members of Butler’s department work day shift jobs and are not able to respond.
“If we didn’t have the part-time guys, we would have only one or two of us available for calls” in the daytime, he said.
Having the extra help is especially important. For many years running, the leading category is medical assistance responses. Last year, there were 241 calls to assist EMS personnel.
The next two categories with the most responses also include medical-related issues.
The department had what it classifies as 130 “good intent” calls that include smoke detector installation, smoke or odor investigations and calls where firefighters were advised to disregard after responding.
The third leading category was 58 “service” calls that include responses for lifting assistance, public education, emergency key service and parade details.
Firefighters also responded to 28 “hazardous conditions” calls. This category includes gas leaks, downed power lines, carbon monoxide investigations and traffic accidents where there was no fire, Shultz explained. There were 14 false alarms in 2019.
Firefighters responded to 276 calls within the Butler city limits and 105 within rural Wilmington Township that surrounds Butler.
Responses into Franklin, Stafford and Troy townships were nearly identical, all in the mid-20s. Firefighters also responded to 28 calls for mutual aid with other departments.
The paid firefighter program has grown gradually.
In the beginning, one part-time firefighter worked one day each week and the second worked one or two days each week, Shultz explained. Now, it has increased to one working three days each week and another two days each week.
“We’re building up so that we have two firefighters on five days a week,” Shultz explained.
While their primary function is responding to calls, the paid firefighters also help with routine maintenance checks and public education.
As the program continues to develop, Shultz envisions those responsibilities growing. He also wants to recruit additional part-time firefighters to ensure coverage.
“It’s still early,” he said. “With the two we had, they were doing a lot of truck-related tasks,” such as learning how the equipment was arranged on each unit and truck operations.
Volunteers will always be the backbone of Butler’s department. Shultz would just like to find more of them.
