BUTLER — The Butler Fire Department hopes to add another life-saving tool to serve residents in the city, Wilmington, Franklin, Stafford and Troy townships.
Tuesday, the Butler Board of Works and Mayor Mike Hartman authorized a two-year agreement between the fire department and Parkview Health that will enable the fire department to purchase a Lucas chest compression device.
Coming with a $17,000 price tag, the device will assist emergency responders in performing chest compressions on individuals in cardiac arrest. The fire department will own the equipment.
If purchased, Butler would be the first fire department in DeKalb County with the device. Firefighters have tested with a demonstration unit, using it on five occasions.
With the agreement approved, firefighters will now seek funding to pay for the device.
According to continuity of care record guidelines, once cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) begins, it must continue for 45 minutes or until the patient is revived, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz explained.
The Lucas device will be valuable, especially in situations where firefighters arrive first and have to wait several minutes for an ambulance or when facing low staffing situations.
“With the manpower situation we could have, 45 minutes is a long time doing CPR,” Shultz said. “This machine has done very well for us. We wouldn’t be pursuing this if we had never tried it. … It does perfect CPR.”
In order to purchase the equipment, the fire department had to receive approval from Parkview, which provides emergency medical response in DeKalb County.
Many fire departments in Allen and Steuben counties have similar equipment.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said two of three parcels around the now vacant property at 242 W. Cherry St. were claimed at a 2020 tax sale. The owner did not redeem the property, and company has appealed to the DeKalb County Auditor to get those tax deeds and wipe out any judgement lien.
Hollabaugh said the lot that contained the house was not part of the sale and the city’s judgement lien remains with that property.
Until the situation was clarified, city officials were concerned they would not be able to recoup approximately $15,000 accrued in legal fees that led to the demolition of the house.
In addition, the board approved the following:
• Waived a $11,445.27 late utility fee for Steel Dynamics. It was noted this was the first time the company had been late. Penalties had not been posted;
• A wire transfer payment of $346,742 to Rosenbauer America for the new fire truck chassis;
• An annual agreement with the Auburn Police Department to use its firing range. All full-time officers and reserves — 13 officers in all — will receive training at a cost of $200 each;
• Hired Baker Tilley for $2,965 to perform an annual rate study of the Steel Dynamics complex; and
• Payments of $34,602 to Donohue & Associates and $376,342 to Bowen Engineering for their work to date on the long-term control plan.
Butler’s Board of Works met Tuesday, one day later than its normal first and third Monday schedule, as Jan. 3 was a city holiday.
