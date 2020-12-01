These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Nov. 19-25. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Mohamed K. Abdulla, Kendallville, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (WPD).
Claire A. Cappetta, Leo, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Kelly R. Caudill, Anderson, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Lydia N. Couch, Dayton, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nicole M. Crager, Corunna, speeding, $171 (DC).
Courtney L. Damron, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $260 (BPD); driving while suspended, $260 (ISP); driving while suspended ($260 (WPD).
William A. Davis, Russiaville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kyle M. DeKonnick, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Brandon E. Delong, Kendallville, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (GPD).
Madison E. Dias, Garrett, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Christopher W. Doell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Seth S. Felger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Rian B. Froelich, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $140 (GPD).
Peter M. Grimm, Waterloo, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Joshua L. Hart, Auburn, operating motorcycle without endorsement, $175 (AUB).
Emma J. Haynes, Angola, speeding, $196 (DC).
Francis L. Hill, Bradenton, Florida, speeding, $150 (DC).
Nathan K. Hinsch, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (WPD).
Nina E. Huber, Dorr, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
David W. Hunter, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Olya K. Jarnagin, Garrett, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (GPD).
Carl S. Judson, Norcross, Georgia, speeding, $171 (DC).
Robert D. Lane, Fort Wayne, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
Lynne D. Laney, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
Mark W. Lantz, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Matthew L. Lehman, Sturgis, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Robert S. Leis, Auburn, expired license plate, $160.50 (AUB); false and fictitious, $160.50 (AUB); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $297.50 (AUB).
Tyler J. Lewis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Adam M. Loffer, Butler, dog at large, $50 (BPD); no tag or collar, $260 (BPD); speeding, $194 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (BPD).
Jessica R. Lyons, Fort Wayne, no driver’s license when required, $175 (ISP).
Paul Quezada Matos, Ligonier, no insurance, $260 (AUB).
Owen G. McRoberts, Zionsville, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Caitlin B. Meade, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Adonay Mehreteab, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB); driving while suspended, $260 (AUB).
Edwin J. Miller, Spencerville, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
Ruben L. Miller, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Vickie L. Miller, Hudson, speeding, $171 (DC).
Haley L. Mountfield, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Nathan R. Olund, Dorr, Michigan, no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
Mark R. Outwater, Stockbridge, Michigan, driving while suspended, $258 (ISP).
Jacob C. Owens, Indianapolis, expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Dylan K. Palmer, Fremont, speeding, $150 (DC).
Kristopher C. Patrick, Butler, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Cory T. Pearsall, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Vincent Rambo, Conshohacken, Pennsylvania, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Megan M. Reader, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
Andrew R. Reinking, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
Ethan G. Ross, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (ISP); no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Theodore K. Schafer, Howell, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Tristan W. Schnepf, Angola, speeding, $196 (GPD); driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); no registration, $175 (GPD).
Matthew E. Schoenherr, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Jonathon L. Smith, Muskegon, Michigan, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Lilly J. Speier, Hartland, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jeffery D. Spillers, Auburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Micahel D. Tackett, Homer, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
Robert L. Taylor, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Seth Waring, Garrett, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Christopher H. Weimer, Marshall, Michigan, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, $165 (DC).
Rickie L. Williamson, Auburn, no insurance, $258 (DC).
Stacy E. Wind, New Carlisle, speeding, $171 (DC).
Miguel A. Yanez, Fort Wayne, distracted driving, $171 (ISP).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
