AUBURN — DeKalb County health officials are preparing for an arrival of the coronavirus that seems inevitable.
“It’s probably going to spread through the entire country eventually,” DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Friday about the illness officially known as COVID-19.
“It’s just a matter of how fast,” Souder said. “Hopefully, there’ll be some seasonal nature to it. If there were a seasonal nature, it would be wonderful, because that would give a little space between times to prepare vaccines and antivirals.”
However, Souder said, “Even if it slows down for the summer, it will be back for the fall.”
Based on experience with influenza, Souder said a spike in cases on one of the nation’s coasts usually takes 6-8 weeks to reach Indiana.
However, coronavirus now has arrived in Indiana, with the state’s first case confirmed in Marion County, state health officials said Friday.
To prepare for the virus, DeKalb County health officials will meet next week with first responders and school administrators. They will answer questions and brainstorm to “try to think about different scenarios and how we might respond,” said Cheryl Lynch, RN, county nurse and director of the DeKalb County Health Department.
“We know, from recent information, that people are returning from other countries into this county, and it’s more than what you might think, and people are returning from cruises,” Souder said about the potential for local cases. “If they had come back with an active disease and didn’t isolate themselves, it could, rather fast, move through a large segment of the community.”
“People can walk around without knowing” they have the virus, Lynch said. “Two days, for sure and possibly more,” Souder added.
The county health department would monitor any patients with the virus. They would be asked to isolate themselves, check their temperature every few hours, monitor and record symptoms and keep a diary.
Treat it like flu
“A lot of this is just like treating for flu. Stay at home if you’re sick. If you have to go out and you’re sick, wear a mask,” Lynch advised.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has issued guidelines governing who can be tested for coronavirus with a kit, Lynch said.
“If we have a suspect case, we contact them. They determine whether or not that person is going to get tested, and they’ll be strict about that” due to the short supply of test kits, she said.
“The highest value of a test right now is to confirm the case, so we can keep that person isolated” for 14 days, Souder said.
The county health department wants to hear from anyone who has traveled and suspects he or she is ill, or anyone who has been around a person in that situation, Lynch said.
Symptoms of coronavirus can include a fever above 100.4 degrees, a cough, difficulty breathing, possibly an upset stomach or diarrhea. It can turn to pneumonia quickly, Lynch said.
“If you’ve been in contact with a confirmed case, and you start to exhibit any of those symptoms, then you would want to get ahold of a provider,” Lynch advised. Instead of walking into a clinic unannounced, “It would be better to call so they can be ready.” she suggested.
Souder said his level of concern about coronavirus is “between … cautioning people versus an overreaction.”
Comparing the risk of coronavirus to influenza is “a rather shallow statement … because there’s probably a 10 times greater death rate from the COVID-19 than there is from the influenza virus,” Souder said. The influenza death rate is less than one-half of 1%, he said.
Souder added that he is very concerned about nursing homes.
“The mortality rate in nursing homes could be 10% or more,” he said. “If we have a nursing home” with a coronavirus case, “it’s going to go into a shutdown situation where visitors are not going to be allowed. Then we’re going to have to hope that in hospitals and nursing homes that the caregivers will not be dropping like files.”
Souder said hospital administrators have told him “they are anticipating a third of their employee base to be lost to them for a few weeks if we get a big epidemic.”
No vaccine yet
Developing a vaccine for coronavirus could take six months or longer, Souder predicted.
“It depends on how much safety net they want to put behind the vaccine before it goes public,” he said.
“We want a safe vaccine, especially if we’re going to offer it to all the residents of the county,” he added. “If we get a vaccine, I’m certainly going to be strongly recommending that everyone get it. … The more people we get vaccinated, the fewer disease cases we’re going to have.”
When a vaccine becomes available, Souder anticipates the county will conduct a mass vaccination program, similar to when H1N1 flu shots were given to 1,250 pre-screened, high-risk patients at Auburn’s former World War II Victory Museum in the 2000s.
The county’s annual drive-through flu shot clinics have served as good practice for a mass vaccination campaign, Lynch said.
“As far as being ready, preparedness-wise, our whole county is very good at this,” she said. The DeKalb health department practices on a regular basis with surrounding small counties.
“That is like a lifeline for us, because we’re not big enough to take this on, on our own. But as all of us local health departments work and train together, we will assist one another,” Lynch said.
Volunteers needed
“We could use volunteers. We have a nice database of volunteers compared to most health departments our size,” Lynch said, but even more would be helpful.
At a vaccination clinic, volunteers help people with forms, direct traffic and run errands.
People can volunteer to help the health department by registering at serv-in.org.
As concern about the virus grows, Souder said he hopes people will avoid hoarding supplies such as hand sanitizers, cleansing wipes, bleach and protective masks,
“Masks should be on someone who is sick, not someone who is trying to prevent becoming sick,” unless the person is in close contact with a patient, Souder said. Wearing a mask to the grocery store is not recommended, he added.
To protect against the virus, Lynch suggests using household disinfectants on surfaces.
“We’re not 100% sure how long this lasts on a surface, but it’s days, apparently,” Souder said.
Wash hands, don’t shake them
Lynch prescribes washing hands well. “We tend to just run water over our hands. It should be long,” she said.
People should use hand sanitizers, she advised, and “avoid shaking hands, maybe turn knobs with elbows … cough in your sleeve. Don’t touch your face … just keep distance between yourselves when you’re talking to someone.”
Businesses and churches “can be thinking about alternatives,” Lynch said. “Can they work from home? Can we do church services online?”
People can find answers to many of their questions about coronavirus at cdc.gov, Lynch said.
“We’ve been telling everybody to use that CDC website, because it is the information that we’re getting, too,” Lynch said.
She said answers also are available from two hotlines operated by the Indiana State Department of Health:
• (317) 233-1325 is a line for health providers after business hours; and
• (317) 233-7125 for providers and can be use by the public, Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
