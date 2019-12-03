These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Nov. 21-27. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Jacob D. Alloway, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Callie R. Auld, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (BPD).
- Elliot L. Barnes, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Rachel M. Blauert, Rochester, Minnesota, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brent A. Bower, Angola, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Amber N. Breakey, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Sarah H. Burtch, Kendallville, disregarding stop sign, $171 (GPD).
- Jalen P. Carr, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Janet E. Chappell, East Lansing, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Ryan S. Cisler, Clarksville, Michigan, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Brenda M. Copeland, West Milton, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- David C. Dahlie, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Angie N. Davis, Pooler, Georgia, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Brian W. Dennison, St. Joe, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Virginia J. Eib, Ashley, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Joseph E. Favre, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Eric K. Fisher, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Ronald E. Gifford, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Dylan H. Goetterman, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (AUB).
- Alexis M. Graves, Leo, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Tyler D. Hagey, Ridgedale, Missouri, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (AUB).
- Ian A. Hand, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Helen S. Handshoe, Auburn, disregarding automatic signal, $171 (DC).
- Charles T. Hickman, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Justin D. Hicks, Hamilton, speeding, $175 (DC).
- John R. Hirschfield, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Matthew M. Holcomb, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Mekesha M. Howard, Garrett, driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); operating vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $308 (AUB).
- Daniel W. Jacobs, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Roy G. Jarnagin Jr., Garrett, speeding, $196 (AUB); no registration, $175 (GPD).
- James M. Johnston, Garrett, throwing lighted cigarette, cigar or match from vehicle, $235 (GPD).
- Brieyana J. Kemp, LaGrange, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Tyler M. Kennedy, Niles, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Sean L. Kilburn, Garrett, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Trevor E. Knick, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jamie L. Lower, Ashley, no valid driver’s license, $150 (GPD).
- Maureen J. McCaulley, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Brianna L. McGuiggan, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jacob A. McNeill, Fairfield, Ohio, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Donald G. Miller, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Regina M. Monhaut, Mishawaka, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Ian R. Murley, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Jacob R. Myers, Kendallville, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Jamel A. Owens, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
- Angela D. Peters, Owensboro, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Katie M. Platter, Auburn, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (GPD).
- Anthony V. Ponds, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Caleb J. Renfrow, Spencerville, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Cody W. Simonson, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Kulwant Singh, Garrett, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Amanda Y. Smith, Richland, Michigan, speeding, $172 (DC).
- Tifani R. Smith, Butler, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Aric H. Starnes, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Michael L. Stass, New Baltimore, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Michael J. Stocker, Angola, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Tabath H. Stumbo, Ashley, speeding, $196 (AS).
- Oliver H. Taylor, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Jujuana L. Templeton, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Anna E. Thompson, Fort Wayne, failure to dim bright headlights, $165 (DC).
- Ignacio Toro, Chicago, Illinois, littering, $235 (ISP).
- Parrish M. Tuttle, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Justin P. Widdifield, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (AS).
- Shane M. Wilson, Butler, no seat belt, $50 (ISP).
- Cory D. Wolfe, Garrett, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
