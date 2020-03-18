With some employers — especially restaurants and food service industries — being hard-hit and laying off workers during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, many people have found themselves without a job or laid off.
According to a "frequently asked questions” section from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indiana unemployment benefits are available to any individual who is unemployed through no fault of his or her own.
"If an employer must lay off employees due to the loss of production caused by the coronavirus, individuals may be eligible for unemployment benefits if they meet the monetary criteria and the weekly eligibility criteria. Employees must stay in contact with their employer and be available to work when called back," the department says.
Here are some tips to apply for unemployment benefits from the Department of Workforce Development website, in.gov/dwd. Applicants are required to create a password of 8-20 characters, consisting of letters and numbers, when creating an account.
The DWD also has a toll-free Help Line at (800) 891-6499.
How do I apply for unemployment benefits?
To apply for unemployment benefits, go to Uplink CSS, the online system for unemployment insurance claims or, if you don't have internet access, go to your nearest full-service WorkOne Career Center as soon as you become unemployed. You will be required to report your last employer's name, mailing address, phone number and dates of employment as well as your address, Social Security number and phone number.
How much am I entitled to receive in unemployment benefits?
To determine your weekly payment, divide the total wages earned in the four quarters (12 months) prior to the last quarter you worked by 52. Then multiply the sum by 0.47. For example, if you earned a total of $30,000 in the four quarters prior to the last quarter you worked: $30,000 ÷ 52 = $576.92 x 0.47 = $271 (weekly benefit amount). The weekly benefit amount should be rounded down to the next whole dollar amount and will not exceed $390.
When will I receive my first payment?
You should receive your first payment within three weeks if there are no issues on your claim for benefits. You are not paid benefits for the first week you claim after filing for benefits (the first voucher you submit) because this is your waiting period week.
WorkOne locations in northeast Indiana:
While the DWD is not scheduling in-person meetings until further notice, people may call their local WorkOne location for more information.
DeKalb County
936 W. 15th St., Auburn
Phone: 925-0124
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
LaGrange County
848 N. Detroit St., LaGrange
Phone: 499-4835
Hours: Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closed all other days.
Noble County
1607 Dowling St., Suite B3, Kendallville
Phone: 599-1000
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Closed Tuesdays and Fridays.
Steuben County
907 S. Wayne St., Building A, Suite 200, Angola
Phone: 624-2004
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday. Closed Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
