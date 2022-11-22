DeKalb Plastics announces ownership changes

BUTLER — DeKalb Molded Plastics has announced it has moved to the next generation of ownership, with Rick Walters and Douglas (Doug) Bonecutter continuing as president and vice president, respectively.
Effective Aug. 29, Walters and Bonecutter purchased Jeffrey Rodgers' interest in the company.
Rodgers joined the company as president in 1990, and in 1997, he and Walters purchased the company from parent JSJ Corp.
Rodgers continued to lead the company as president and CEO until 2007. After lessening his daily involvement in the company, Rodgers remained chairman of the board of directors while Walters assumed the position of president.
Under Rodgers’ leadership, DeKalb prioritized employees while encouraging everyone to engage in the business.
DeKalb always strives to be a supporting leader in the community and a respected representative of the structural plastics industry. Walters and Bonecutter will continue to follow that example as the foundation for success.
Walters has been with DeKalb since its inception in 1978, and Bonecutter joined the team in 2017. Walters will continue as the president and CEO, and Bonecutter will now serve as the vice president.
DeKalb Molded Plastics currently employs 75 people in Butler.
DeKalb was assisted in the transaction by two long-term supporting partners, Charles Heiny of Haller Colvin, PC, who served as legal counsel for the transaction and CPA firm Baden, Gage & Schroder providing financial/consulting support.
About DeKalb Molded Plastics
With a focus on larger part, low-pressure multi-nozzle molding, DeKalb specializes in molding various grades of engineered and commodity resins.
The molding of structural foam allows manufacturers to use up to 100% recycled resins in many products, meaning structural foam is one of the most environmentally friendly materials that can be used. To learn more about the benefits of structural foam, visit the website, dekalbplastics.com/.
