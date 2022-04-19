FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is slated to celebrate its 35th flight to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, April 27.
The 35th Honor Flight currently consists of a total of 81 veterans: 4 World War II veterans, 28 Korean War veterans, 36 Cold War veterans and 13 Vietnam War veterans. Of these veterans, 32 served in two or more eras.
To date, 2,538 veterans have been transported to Washington by Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, to reflect upon the memorials built in their honor.
The last HFNEI Honor Flight, taken in October 2019, was sponsored and paid for by Phil’s One Stop of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Once again, Phil’s One Stop is sponsoring the flight. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, flights were suspended in 2020 and 2021.
Thanks to Phil and Renee Carper, owners and operators of 24 Marathon Oil service stations, Phil’s One Stop has raised and donated more than $200,000 to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana over the past three years.
“We are honored that we can do this for our men and women who served in our armed forces,” Renee Carper said. “It is the least we can do to honor these veterans who have fought to keep our country free.”
Due to construction at the airport, no welcome home festivities are permitted.
Recently elected Honor Flight Northeast Indiana President Cathy Berkshire said, “We are thrilled to be flying again! With a challenging schedule of three flights planned for the spring season, we hope to catch up a bit on the list of veterans who have been very patiently awaiting their well-deserved trip to Washington. There are no words to express our gratitude to the Carpers for their generosity.”
Honor Flight NE Indiana Inc. is a volunteer, non-profit, 501©3 organization. Donations are tax deductible to the full extent allowed by law.
