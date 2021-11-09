Sewer district board meets Nov. 17
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Spencerville Community Club.
This meeting is one week earlier than normal due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The public is invited to attend.
Butler food pantry will be open Nov. 17
BUTLER — The Butler Community Food Pantry will hold its next distribution from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St.
Location changed for Thanksgiving dinner
BUTLER — Due to popular response, the location for the free Friendsgiving dinner on Sunday, Nov. 21 has been changed.
The dinner will now take place in the old Butler High School gymnasium, 320 N. Ash St.
Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ and Eastpoint Community Church are teaming up to host a free Friendsgiving Thanksgiving dinner.
Gump’s will prepare the meats, baked beans and cornbread muffins. Eastpoint will prepare Thanksgiving sides and desserts.
Dinners will be served from 4-5 p.m. and from 5:30-6:30 p.m. These will include food, fellowship and scripture, with everyone welcome to the table.
Reservations can be made by visiting the church’s website, eastpointcommunitychurch.org or by calling Kelly Davidhizar at (765) 631-2899.
Delivery to shut-ins in Butler is available by calling Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ at 920-4858.
Butler Christmas bazaar is Saturday
BUTLER — Butler Indiana Happenings will host a Christmas bazaar from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Butler Street Department, 110 Depot St., building 3.
There will be handmade crafts, candy, dog treats, jewelry, gnomes, wood holiday decor, tie-dye, candles, organics, vinyl crafts, Scentsy, Mary Kay, Farmasi and VoxxLife Neuro Tech items. In addition, children can write letters to Santa.
Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ will serve food and drinks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friendsgiving meal is Nov. 25
BUTLER — The community is invited to enjoy a free Friendsgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, at Butler Church of Christ, 173 W. Oak St.
Visitors are invited to pull up a chair and make a friend or invite someone to join your table.
Deliveries are available by calling or texting 573-0083 to schedule. For more information, visit dekalbfriendsgiving.org.
Youth Center sets hours
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 6-10 p.m. Friday.
Teen nights, for those in seventh grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
Everything is free at the youth center, organizers noted.
Butler lists meetings
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday.
Submit your news
Church and community groups are invited to send their news items by noon Friday to jjones@kpcmedia.com or call 925-2611, ext. 2547. Send mail to The Star, Attn: Butler Bulletin, 118 W. 9th St., Auburn, IN 46706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.