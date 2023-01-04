BUTLER — It was a very brief night for Butler’s Board of Works and Common Council.
Longtime council president Eric Johnson was once again voted to fill that position. No other council members sought the position. Johnson would preside over meetings in the absence of the mayor.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said the city got off very lucky during the recent winter storm and extreme cold snap.
Dohner told the council at its Jan. 3 meeting — one day later than normal because of a city holiday Monday — there were no water main breaks. There were a number of frozen water meters during the cold snap. “Things could have been a lot worse,” Dohner said.
Code Enforcement Officer Mike Fry submitted his year-end report. There were 386 violation notices issued in 2022. That compares with 257 in 2021.
There were 133 warnings for tall grass, 63 notices for vehicles with expired or no license plates, 51 violations for curbside trash, 35 tall weed notices and 26 violations for trash in yards, according to Fry’s report.
The council voted 5-0 to approve Mayor Mike Hartman’s appointments to municipal boards: Rick Walters, to the Economic Development Commission and Dohner to the Redevelopment Commission.
Hartman said he is looking to fill one vacancy each on the park board, Redevelopment Commission and Plan Commission. The Plan Commission vacancy would be from Butler’s extra-territorial zoning jurisdiction outside of the city limits.
Hartman asked individuals interested in serving on those bodies to call or email mayor@butler.in.us.
City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh administered oaths to new reserve police officers Brian Demland and Austin Mark.
During the Board of Works meeting, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said Butler officers handled 2,584 cases during 2022.
New Fire Chief Jimmie Eck reported the Butler Fire Department established another all-time record with 629 total responses in 2022. Outgoing Fire Chief Jeff Shultz was presented with a plaque by Hartman for 10 years in that position. Shultz will remain a member of the department.
In other Board of Works business, Dohner said bids for water tower maintenance and painting will be opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.
The project will last six weeks. The water tower will be drained during that time to allow for needed interior and exterior repairs and painting.
Board of Works members Johnson and Robert Haywood approved setting a minimum bid of $1,000 for a 20-foot wide strip of property just west of 508 E. Main St.
The board also approved a request from the Butler Fire Department to purchase the former humane shelter property at 5221 U.S. 6 for $5,600 to use for future training purposes.
